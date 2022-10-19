Milwaukee Welcomes USL Championship Franchise to Iron District

× Expand Photo Credit: Allen Halas Mayor Cavalier Johnson Mayor Cavalier Johnson

The next chapter of professional soccer in Wisconsin is beginning to be written, and we now know the level of competition that Milwaukee’s new franchise will compete in.

On Wednesday, Mayor Cavalier Johnson, Marquette University president Dr. James Lovell and representatives from Milwaukee Pro Soccer and Kacmarcik Enterprises were amongst those on hand for the announcement at a press event. The press conference was held at the future site of the Iron District, which was announced by Kacmarcik Enterprises, the Pabst Theater Group and Bear Development this past May. The future entertainment district looks to be completed by spring of 2024, and will feature a stadium that will not only be home to the new USL Championship club, but home games for Marquette men’s and women’s soccer and lacrosse, as well.

The USL Championship is the second tier of the American professional soccer pyramid below Major League Soccer. Wednesday’s announcement is significant, because Milwaukee will now host the highest level of competitive soccer in the state of Wisconsin with the new club, which will begin play in 2025. Kacmarcik Enterprises, headed by Kapco Inc. president Jim Kacmarcik, also co-owns Forward Madison FC. That team are currently the highest level of pro soccer in the state, playing in the USL League One, two levels below the MLS.

“This is an announcement we’ve been working towards behind the scenes for years, and I’m thrilled to bring high-level professional soccer to the city of Milwaukee,” said Jim Kacmarcik, Chairman and CEO of Kacmarcik Enterprises via statement. “Major cities have professional soccer clubs, and we’re proud to deliver that to Milwaukee – a premier sports city with a rich soccer culture that runs deep throughout our community.”

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

× 1 of 6 Expand Photo Credit: Allen Halas Jim Kacmarcik Jim Kacmarcik of Kacmarcik Enterprises × 2 of 6 Expand Photo Credit: Allen Halas Dr. Michael Lovell Dr. Michael Lovell of Marquette University × 3 of 6 Expand Photo Credit: Allen Halas Mayor Cavalier Johnson Mayor Cavalier Johnson × 4 of 6 Expand Photo Credit: Allen Halas × 5 of 6 Expand Photo Credit: Allen Halas Milwaukee Barons × 6 of 6 Expand Photo Credit: Allen Halas Iron District Billboard Prev Next

Additionally, fan input is requested to name the new franchise, as well as select its colors and crest. Milwaukee Pro Soccer announced that supporters can pitch their ideas for the new team name via their website.

Ground has already broken on the Iron District, which utilizes land purchased from Marquette University, just southeast of the campus and the Marquette Interchange. Once completed, the complex will feature an 8,000-seat stadium, as well as a 3,500-person concert venue operated by the Pabst Theater Group, 99 multi-family housing units, and a 140-room upscale hotel from Bear Development.

In addition to the new club, Milwaukee is home to the long-running Milwaukee Wave of the Major Arena Soccer League, as well as the Milwaukee Torrent of the National Premier Soccer League, which is independent of the U.S. Soccer professional system. The Torrent also field a women’s team in the Women’s Premier Soccer League, with both teams playing at Hart Park in Wauwatosa. Milwaukee was also once home to the Milwaukee Rampage, which dissolved in 2002.

The future is looking bright in terms of professional soccer at the Iron District, and fans now have a new name to associate with it.