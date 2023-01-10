Green Bay Denied Playoffs in Disappointing Loss to Detroit

× Expand Photo by Evan Siegle - packers.com Allen Lazard vs. Lions Jan. 8, 2023 Allen Lazard reaches for a pass vs. the Lions on Jan. 8, 2023

The Packers got all of the help they needed to get them into the playoffs, but they were unable to hold up their end of the bargain against an ascending Lions team. While Green Bay got off to a hot start on their first drive, working in passes and jet sweeps to Christian Watson, and capitalizing on a 46-yard pass interference penalty drawn by Allen Lazard, they were unable to punch it into the end zone.

Red zone offense was an issue for Green Bay all season, and the difference between their approach near the goal line versus Detroit’s was ultimately the difference in the game. On the season, the Packers scored touchdowns on 28 of their 54 red zone opportunities, or 51.9%, ranking 24th in the league. The Packers entered the red zone twice in the first quarter and came away with field goals on each possession. Settling for field goals against the Lions is a dangerous practice as the Lions finished with the 5th most efficient offense in football, and unlike the Packers, typically have no issues converting their red zone trips into touchdowns. On the season, Detroit punched it in on 45 of their 68 red zone trips (66.2%), 4th in the league.

The Packers improved in several areas over the course of the season, especially on special teams thanks to Keisean Nixon, and on defense, where Joe Barry’s charges finally started creating interceptions down the stretch. The offense, on the other hand, failed to show up when it mattered most for the second season in a row, and for the second year in a row, problems started in the trenches. Aaron Rodgers has struggled when under pressure, and he was constantly harassed in this game, facing pressure on 39% of drop backs.

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

The major culprits were tackles Yosh Nijman and Zach Tom, who excel against speed rushers, but lack the power to deal with more powerful edge rushers like the Lions’ Aidan Hutchinson, who had two sacks, and was a terror in the backfield for the majority of the game. Aside from consistently getting in Rodgers’ face, Detroit’s strength upfront completely contained the Packer running attack, holding Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon to just 3.8 yards per carry, and a crucial fumble. While the Packers couldn’t get the run game going, the Lions offensive line was a powerhouse, and had no issue escorting former Packer Jamaal Williams into the end zone for two one-yard scores, while keeping quarterback Jared Goff almost untouched for the entire game.

Inexcusable Penalties

Compounding every other issue for Green Bay, the team continually shot itself in the foot with inexcusable penalties, and simple missed assignments. While the defense generally played well in holding the Lions to 20 points, they made several high-profile mistakes which undercut their efforts. At the end of the first half, with the Lions about to attempt a 47-yard field goal, the Detroit used their final timeout to stop the clock. Rasul Douglas, hoping to prevent a practice kick by placekicker Michael Badgley, walked up to the center and poked the ball away. This bizarre act started a shoving match, resulting in an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Douglas, turning a difficult field goal into a chip shot 32-yarder.

Stranger, and more egregious, with 7:39 remaining in the game, on first and 10 from the Green Bay 11, Goff found running back D’Andre Swift for a two-yard gain. Swift was injured on the play, and when the Detroit trainers were tending to him, Packer linebacker Quay Walker shoved one of the trainers in the back. The Packers were penalized, giving Detroit a first down at the four-yard line, and Walker was ejected. Detroit would score the go-ahead touchdown a few plays later on a one yard run by Jamaal Williams.

The Packers still had an opportunity to win the game with one final drive, but on 3rd and ten, AJ Dillon missed his blitz pickup assignment, and Aaron Rodgers’ rushed throw to Christian Watson was picked by safety Kerby Joseph. Joseph finished with four interceptions on the season, three of which came from Aaron Rodgers.

The Packers now have several difficult decisions to make, including Rodgers’ future. Rodgers’ last contract extension was bizarre, containing a series of options that causes his cap number to rise drastically each season. Given the decline in his play this year, and his age, it’s difficult to imagine the Packers competing at any point with a diminished version of their star. Rodgers will need an outstanding roster to win a title, and his cap situation essentially precludes the Packers from having one. Rodgers may very well land on a different team next season if he chooses to play.