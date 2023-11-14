Green Bay Offense Shows Signs of Life in Loss

× Expand Photo by Evan Siegle - packers.com Aaron Jones vs. Steelers November 12, 2023 Aaron Jones vs. the Steelers November 12, 2023

The Packers are now 1-4 in one score games on the year after dropping a heartbreaker to the Steelers, 23-19 in Pittsburgh on Sunday. That’s not the worst thing in the world, as one-score games tend to operate like random coin flips from year to year, evening out over time. It’s also a good sign that this team rarely gets blown out, and given how young this team is, they can be forgiven for struggling to close out games. As they gain experience, and penalties and mistakes start to taper off, their luck will turn.

The Packers were once again bitten by penalties on Sunday, including, for the second week in a row, a bizarre procedure penalty that seems to only be called on Green Bay. They were also denied a turnover on a clear backward pass thrown by Steeler’s quarterback Kenny Pickett to running back Jaylen Warren with 3:34 remaining in the first half. Green Bay recovered the lateral at the Pittsburgh 17-yard line and almost certainly would have scored at least three points had the officials, and the replay booth made the proper call.

The Packers had self-inflicted wounds as well, as kicker Anders Carlson missed a field goal and had an extra point blocked when tight end Josiah Deguara decided not to block anyone. Christian Watson was also targeted on two late interceptions, failing to fight through cornerback Patrick Peterson on one, and running the incorrect route on the other. However, despite their issues, the offense showed real signs of improvement, some of which carried over from their win against the Rams last week. They played well enough to win this game, and if they continue to stick with some of their recent changes, the offense just might start to hum.

The incumbent top two receivers for Green Bay entering the season were Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson, however, both have struggled in 2023 with Watson bordering on unplayable. Doubs has, at least, been a solid goal line target and is tied for third in the league in touchdown receptions, but between the 20s he has been one of the league’s least efficient receivers. The Packers are a patient organization, and they will defer to experience for quite a while, but they are finally starting to work in Dontayvion Wicks and Jayden Reed more frequently. Reed led the way on Sunday with eighty-four yards and a score, on five receptions. Last season, in his outstanding rookie campaign, Christian Watson caught four passes of thirty yards or more. Reed already has seven, including two on Sunday. Reed has become a legitimate downfield threat out of the slot.

Dontayvion Wicks has also had an increased role, seeing four targets in each of the last three games, and making the most of them. Wicks is catching a higher percentage of his targets than Doubs for a robust fourteen yards per reception. He’s been an automatic first down when they have needed one. The last big change comes from Luke Musgrave, who is finally getting downfield, and has 5 catches for 115 yards and a score over his last two games. Musgrave has been freed up for those deep routes by Tucker Kraft, the other rookie tight end who has become a crushing blocker over the last three weeks.

When you enter a season with a young team, you expect some struggles, but you also expect progress over the course of the year. We’re finally starting to see that progress, and the Packer offense should finish strong because of it. It would be nice if the defense could hold up its end of the deal.

Defense Banged Up

The Green Bay defense was banged up entering this game without corner Jaire Alexander and linebacker Quay Walker, but stopping the anemic Pittsburgh passing attack wasn’t the issue. The Steelers came into this game as one of the league’s worst rushing teams, partially because their passing game is so poor, and there’s no downside to playing a heavy front against them. Unfortunately, Green Bay defensive coordinator Joe Barry prefers that Green Bay play a base nickel scheme that is vulnerable to a power rushing attack, and despite getting gashed for 205 yards and two scores on the ground, he ever changed.

Steeler backs Jaylen Warren (15 carries, 101 yards, 1 TD) and Najee Harris (16 carries, 82 yards, 1 TD) had their way with the light Green Bay front, generally gaining four yards before hitting a Packer defender. Head coach Matt LaFleur was asked about the team’s light defensive fronts after the game and provided an incoherent answer about how the Packer edge linebackers, pass rushing specialists Rashan Gary and Preston Smith, should be stout enough to also stop the run. Whether LaFleur believes this or was covering for defensive coordinator Joe Barry, the idea that a nickel defense anchored by pass-rushing specialists should be able to stop the run is incorrect. Every offensive coordinator will react to the Packer defense by calling power runs, and those offensive coordinators have all been correct to do so.

Kenny Pickett is one of the league’s least impressive quarterbacks, and allowing the Steelers to run on you to this extent is a coaching problem. Barry has had one of his better seasons, but matchup problems still plague this defense every week, and they have managed to escape poor results due to a weak schedule. If the offense picks up down the stretch as the young players start to gel, don’t be surprised is the defense starts to take a turn for the worse.