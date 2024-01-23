Inexperienced Packers Get Oh So Close

× Expand Photo by Evan Siegle - packers.com Bo Melton scoring vs the 49ers, Jan. 21, 2024 Bo Melton scores vs the 49ers - January 21, 2024

The Packers’ season was an unmitigated success. Despite a terrible cap situation left over from the Aaron Rodgers era, a first-year starter at quarterback, and the youngest team in the league, the Packers made it to the divisional round of the playoffs while giving the NFC’s best team everything they could handle. The Packers’ future looks bright, and they have their answer, in Jordan Love, at the quarterback position.

That said, it’s hard not to feel a little disappointed with the outcome of 49ers game as the victory was there for the taking. The Packers led 21-14 entering the fourth quarter, and no team coached by Kyle Shanahan had ever overcome more than a five-point fourth quarter deficit. The 49ers lost star receiver Deebo Samuel to an injury early on, and the rain was clearly impacting the passing game on both sides. The opportunity to steal this game was right there, and I suspect that is where lack of experience really did hurt Green Bay. The Packers tightened up when it got close. They blinked, and San Francisco did not.

Jordan Love completed 21/34 passes for just 194 yards and two scores, but he threw two costly interceptions that first kept San Francisco in the game, and then ended any chance of a Packer rally. On the first, Love threw well behind Tucker Kraft and into the arms of linebacker Dre Greenlaw, which was a recurring issue. The wet conditions impacted Love’s release, and he floated several balls that would have normally been on target, also missing an open Aaron Jones on third and two at the start of the fourth quarter. Love’s final interception was reminiscent of a vintage Brett Favre throw. It was a completely unnecessary risk as it was first down, it was underthrown, back across his body, and it was into triple coverage.

Conservative Runs, Short Passes

Head coach Matt LaFleur also didn’t do Love any favors, as the Packer offense largely abandoned the deep middle in favor of more conservative runs and short passes. This was at least partially due to a solid 49er pass rush, and the loss of starting right tackle Zach Tom to injury midway through the game, though earlier this season, the Packers have pushed back on opposing pass rushes via misdirection, play-action, and more than anything, spreading the defense out. With Christian Watson back at full strength, a few four or even five-wide looks would have paid dividends against the top-heavy 49ers. Instead, Dontayvion Wicks and Bo Melton barely played at all. Melton managed to draw a huge pass interference penalty and score a touchdown on back-to-back plays in the early third quarter. After the touchdown, he never received another target.

Aaron Jones also had an uneven game. While he did eclipse 100 yards for the fifth game in a row, largely on the strength of an incredible 53-yard run in the fourth quarter, he was stuffed for two yards or fewer on half of his 18 carries. Jones is generally not a boom-and-bust back, but here the busts put the Packers in tough down- and-distance situations. Jones failed to convert two costly short third downs.

All of that said, Jordan Love and Romeo Doubs still made enough plays to keep the game in arm’s reach, with an assist from Keisean Nixon’s 73-yard kickoff return in the third quarter, which led to a short touchdown pass from Love to Tucker Kraft. Unfortunately, the entire offense was far too conservative on their second to last drive of the game.

Leading by four, Aaron Jones kicked off the drive with his 53-yard run, down to the San Francisco 37-yard line. Green Bay would pick up one more penalty-assisted first down, but then seemed content to settle for a 41-yard field goal attempt from Anders Carlson. Carlson had missed a kick in four straight games before this one and made only half of his kicks from 40 yards or more this season. In the Santa Clara rain, he was unable to convert, and Joe Barry’s defense, which had been stout to this point, was unable to protect the lead on the following drive, allowing a go-ahead six-yard touchdown from Christian McCaffrey.

One More Break

While the defense held the 49ers in check, they also dropped two potentially game-changing interceptions, including a likely pick-six by Darnell Savage. That said, there is a good chance that Barry managed to save his job with a late season surge in defensive performance. The 49ers’ offense is outstanding, and Barry’s strategy of aggressively bumping and redirecting opposing pass-catchers was savvy, especially in poor weather with officials who were unlikely to call a tight game. It was a smart gameplan, and it nearly worked.

If Green Bay had gotten one more break, they would be on their way to the NFC Championship Game against the Lions, where there is a good chance, they would have been road favorites. In the NFL, you cannot count on breaks, and when opportunity presents itself, you need to seize it. This Packer team is incredibly talented. Tasting playoff success against Dallas, and running into the 49er wall once again, will serve them well in the future.