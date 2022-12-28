Packer Defense Dominates Second Half

× Expand Photo by Evan Siegle - packers.com Jaire Alexander's interception vs. the Dolphins on Dec. 25, 2022 Jaire Alexander's interception vs. the Dolphins on Dec. 25, 2022 with Rasul Douglas.

The Packers don’t quite control their own destiny, but after their upset victory over the Dolphins in Miami, the once unthinkable has come to pass. If they can take care of business against the Lions and Vikings, it will only take a single loss from Washington, or two from the Giants, to get them in. Given how mediocre both teams have been this season, this scenario is extremely likely.

The Packers got themselves into this position with the help of some unlikely heroes. After Miami managed a field goal on the game’s first drive, star returner Keisean Nixon ripped off a 93-yard kick return, giving him the lead in NFL kick return yards despite serving less than half the season in that role. Unfortunately, the Packers only managed a field goal after Aaron Rodgers took a 13 yard sack on second down, dooming the drive.

Miami wasted no time in cashing in on their own big play, a huge 84-yard touchdown pass from Tua Tagovailoa to Jalen Waddle, giving Miami a 10-3 lead. Miami has been a big play machine this year, and much of their offensive production came from strikes to Waddle (5 catches, 143 yards, 1 TD) and his running mate Tyreek Hill (4 catches, 103 yards), but outside of their dynamic duo, the Dolphins had issues putting together consistent offense against a surprisingly game Packer defense.

The Packers would tie the game at 10 on a one-yard touchdown from Rodgers to Marcedes Lewis, who had something of a career day as a receiver (2 catches, 32 yards, 1 TD). Lewis was his usual exceptional blocker, but in addition to the short touchdown, he also caught a brilliant 31-yard bomb down the sideline to set up an AJ Dillon touchdown in the 3rd quarter.

For a short while, it looked like Miami might run away with the game, as the Packers failed on two fourth down attempts in the second quarter. On the first, Rodgers narrowly overshot Christian Watson for what should have been a touchdown. On the second, the Packers ran a fake punt from their own 20, with Dallin Leavitt taking the ball up the middle, but the Dolphins easily sniffed it out. Fortunately, Jarran Reed and Preston Smith sacked Tagovailoa on the subsequent drive, forcing a field goal.

In the second half, the Packers’ defense shifted into a soft-press, and smothered their receivers, often confusing Tagovailoa. The Miami quarterback was also diagnosed with a concussion after the game, which likely contributed to his poor performance, as he was intercepted three times in the second half, by linebacker De’Vondre Campbell, and corners Jaire Alexander, and Rasul Douglas. The final pick by Douglas was a brilliant bit of deception as the Packers showed man coverage at the beginning of the play but flexed into zone just as Tagovailoa released the ball.

Second Half Shutout

The defense pitched a second half shutout, which, combined with Dillon’s touchdown run and two field goals from Mason Crosby, was enough to secure the win, and keep the team’s playoff hopes alive. Crosby was perfect on the afternoon, while also setting the team record for consecutive games played with 256, supplanting Brett Favre. The Packers did not escape the game unscathed, as Christian Watson was forced to leave with a hip injury, Keisean Nixon was lost with a groin, and tackle Yosh Nijman suffered a shoulder injury. With left tackle David Bakhtiari also still out recovering from an appendectomy, Green Bay is dangerously thin at offensive line, and if backup Royce Newman is forced into extended action, the offense will likely suffer. The injury to Watson is also worth watching, as they are a completely different offense without him. None of the injuries are considered to be serious, but with only two weeks remaining in the regular season, even a single week is crucially important.

Making the playoffs still requires perfection from the Packers, who must defeat the Vikings next week, and the Lions in Week 18, but they’ve also caught yet another break as Washington will be reinstituting Carson Wentz at quarterback. While Taylor Heinicke will never be a superstar, Wentz has been one of the league’s worst passers when he has played. Washington may see him as a higher upside play, but Wentz is also capable of losing to absolutely anyone. Washington faced a mediocre Browns team next week, followed by the Cowboys, who may be resting players for the playoffs. Going with Wentz over Heinicke almost assures a loss in at least one of those games.