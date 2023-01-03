Packers Crush Vikings, Face Surging Lions for a Playoff Spot

× Expand Photo by Evan Siegle - packers.com Keisean Nixon touchdown return vs Viking 1.1.23 Keisean Nixon's touchdown return January 1, 2023

The Packers have been surging ever since they first incorporated Christian Watson into the lineup in week 10, and they’ve now won four games in a row to set themselves up for a de facto playoff game with the Detroit Lions. While their streak has been impressive, until last Sunday against the Vikings, they hadn’t really put a full four quarters of football together. Finally, against the NFC North leaders, the Green Bay offense, defense, and special teams unit finally came together to deliver a blowout victory that wasn’t as close as the 41-17 final indicates.

The game got off to a rocky start for Green Bay as the Vikings managed to block a Pat O’Donnell punt on the Packers’ first offensive drive, setting them up for an easy field goal. However, on the ensuing kickoff, returner Keisean Nixon took the ball out of his own end zone for a 105-yard touchdown return. The Packers would never look back. Nixon had been close scoring on a return several times this season, and finally managed to break through in the most critical game of the year. Even in just half a season of play, Nixon has proven himself to be one of the best return men the team has ever had. He is a free agent this offseason and retaining him should be a priority.

While the Packer offense struggled to get going in the first quarter, the defense would step up and expand the lead as cornerback Rasul Douglas tipped a ball intended for tight end TJ Hockenson. Safety Darnell Savage snatched the ball out of the air and returned it 75 yards, giving Green Bay a 14-3 lead.

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

The Packers’ offense would finally get going in the second quarter, scoring on a 21-yard pass from Aaron Rodgers to a wide-open Robert Tonyan, and cashing in on two Mason Crosby field goals. The second, a 56-yarder as time expired, hit off the crossbar before bouncing through, giving the Packers an insurmountable 27-3 half time lead.

Kirk Cousins would toss two more interceptions on the day, to safeties Adrian Amos and Rudy Ford, but it was corner Jaire Alexander who would set the tone for the game by blanketing Viking star receiver Justin Jefferson. Alexander talked up the matchup in the week leading up to the game, claiming that Jefferson’s 9-catch 184-yard performance in week one was a fluke. He backed up his big talk by holding Jefferson to just one catch on five targets for 15 yards. At one point a visibly frustrated Jefferson accidentally hit an official with his helmet, though he was not flagged.

Terrorizing the Receivers

Alexander has been on fire recently and has become a vocal leader for the defense at just the right moment. Without Rashan Gary down the stretch it seemed likely that the defense would take a step back, but Alexander has terrorized receivers with his aggressive style, and rookies JJ Enagbare, Quay Walker, and Devonte Wyatt have improved each week.

Perhaps the only team hotter than Green Bay is the Detroit Lions, who have been on a tear of their own, fresh off dismantling the Chicago Bears 41-10. Since week 10, the Packers rank sixth overall in Football Outsiders’ Defense-Adjusted value Over Average statistic (DVOA). DVOA tracks how efficient teams are on a per-play basis, and few teams have been more efficient on offense, defense, and special teams, than Green Bay of late. The Lions are one of those few, ranking 4th over the same period, routinely blowing out opponents, and enjoying a substantial improvement in their defensive performance.

While the Packers can look to Christian Watson, Keisean Nixon, and a more aggressive defensive scheme for their improvement, the Lions have a few positive changes of their own. On defense, sixth round rookie edge rusher James Houston has recorded eight sacks in just six games, giving him the team lead over the first overall pick, and his pass rushing edge-mate, Aidan Hutchinson. Houston has recorded at least one sack in every game except one since Thanksgiving. Against Chicago last weekend, he took down Justin Fields three times.

On offense, the Lions traded tight end TJ Hockenson to the Vikings, where he has played well, but most of his targets have gone to deep threat DJ Chark who recently returned from IR. Chark is averaging over 18 yards per reception while catching 56% of his targets while settling in as the number two receiver for Detroit. Just as Christian Watson has opened up the passing game for the Packers, Chark ensures that opposing safeties cannot cheat up, making life easier for that outstanding Amon-Ra St. Brown underneath.

The Lions already own an impressive win over the Packers, and if Green Bay is going to come out on top and complete their remarkable comeback to the playoffs, they will need to maintain the intensity they showed against the Vikings, while also getting a vintage game from Aaron Rodgers. This is not your typical Lions team.