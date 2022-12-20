Packers Grind Out Win, Keep Playoff Hopes Alive

× Expand Photo by Evan Siegle - packers.com Christian Watson vs. Rams Dec. 19, 2022 Christian Watson vs. Rams cornerback Troy Hill on Dec. 19, 2022

The Los Angeles Rams were without several key contributors from their Super Bowl team from a year ago. One of the biggest losses has been Aaron Donald, who has been out with an ankle injury since week twelve. Without the league’s best defensive player, the Rams were helpless to slow down AJ Dillon (11 carries, 36 yards, two touchdowns), or Aaron Jones (17 carries, 90 yards), on a cold but comfortable night at Lambeau. The running backs were also effective through the air, as Aaron Rodgers picked the Rams apart underneath all night long.

Complementing the running backs in the short game, Romeo Doubs was sensational in his return from injury, catching all five of his targets for 55 yards. Doubs showed no issues with his agility and appears to be completely healthy for the stretch run. Doubs and fellow rookie Christian Watson haven’t been on the field together frequently prior to this game, but here they showed just how difficult the passing game can be to stop. The rookies combined to catch nine of 11 passes, with Doubs flourishing as Watson occupied the attention of deep safeties for the majority of the game.

Much was made over the course of last week over the complexity of Packer offense and how it can take rookies time to learn the subtle hand signals of quarterback Aaron Rodgers. One of Rodgers’ two incompletions to Christian Watson came on just such a missed signal. On the last Packer passing play of the game, Rodgers attempted to keep Watson’s touchdown streak alive by checking to a screen to the young receiver. Watson missed the call, and instead fired off the line intending to block as the ball fell helplessly behind him. Whether this was a test by Rodgers, the lesson learned should be as much about simplifying the signals, as it is Watson failing to learn them. While the streak was broken, Watson continued to impress on each of his four receptions. He was, on at least two of them, a shoestring away from scoring.

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

The only blemish for the passing game came on an interception by Rodgers, who overshot a wide open Allen Lazard at the end of the first quarter. Matt LaFleur’s play design was perfect as Watson occupied one safety on a crossing route, leaving Lazard completely open on the back side, but an astute play by the other safety, Taylor Rapp, and a miscommunication between Lazard and Rodgers led to the turnover. Aaron Jones also had a costly fumble, which should never have happened as his forward progress had been stopped, but the two turnovers shouldn’t detract from what has become an impressive offense since the beginning of Watson’s touchdown streak. Over that time period, the Packer offense ranks third overall in Expected Points Added, and should they manage to make the playoffs, they will be a force on the offensive side of the ball.

The defense is still a mixed bag, but it’s hard to find too much fault with their effort on Monday. Rookie JJ Enagbare, who has played extremely well in Rashan Gary’s place, managed a sack, and generated consistent pressure on Mayfield. Perhaps the most impressive performance came from rookie linebacker Quay Walker, who nearly had at least two interceptions, and looked explosive as a pass rusher. Walker was absolutely everywhere in this game, easily his best of the season.

Green Bay is still vulnerable on the ground, where Rams’ running back Cam Akers had an efficient, 12-carry, 65-yard performance, but it is those 12 carries that are most worth noting. The Packers are not going to simply flip a switch and have a good run defense this season, but if they can build a lead, and stay ahead of opponents, their run defense matters less. Given their newfound offensive efficiency, they now have a viable path to success. With Preston Smith and Enagbare anchoring a decent pass rush, Jaire Alexander and Rasul Douglas should be able to keep most passing games in check.

Miami

Douglas and Alexander will face their toughest test of the season next week against Tyreek Hill and Jalen Waddle, easily the top duo of receivers in the league. Hill is currently 3rd in Football Outsiders’ DYAR stat, while Waddle is fourth, trailing only Justin Jefferson and Stefon Diggs. When Green Bay has struggled against the pass this year, big plays have been the culprit, and the Dolphins are the best team in the league at generating big plays. Even their rushing attack, featuring former 49er Raheem Mostert, is a threat to score on any play.

Miami’s defense is underwhelming, and most Dolphins’ games devolve into shootouts. Earlier in the season, they would have had issues keeping up with a truly dynamic offense. With Watson and Doubs on the outside, they have a chance to run with anybody. Should Green Bay win this game, they will go from a playoff longshot into a team no one wants to face.