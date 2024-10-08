Packers Living and Dying with Big Plays

× Expand Photo by Evan Siegle - packers.com Tucker Kraft vs. the Rams, Oct. 6, 2024 Tucker Kraft vs. the Rams, Oct. 6, 2024

The Packers were able to hold off an injury-plagued Rams team on Sunday, 24-19, but many of the issues that have plagued the Packers all year were present once again. The biggest issue is simply that almost every positive and negative play for Green Bay in Los Angeles on Sunday was a big play, a common theme for a team that has failed to put together consistent drives or stop any opposing offense outside of a turnover.

Jordan Love currently ranks third among all quarterback in intended air yards with 9.7, and breakout star Jayden Reed is averaging almost 20 yards per reception, and 13.8 yards per carry. Indeed, it is difficult to imagine the Packers scoring any points on offense without Reed, who set up two of their touchdowns against the Rams with an 11-yard run, and his ridiculous 53-yard catch in the middle of the first quarter. Here, the Packers were clearly lucky as Love heaved the ball into quadruple coverage missing two open options on the other side. Fortunately, the diminutive Reed was able to come down with it, setting up a Josh Jacobs two-yard touchdown run a few plays later.

The Packers were one for eight on third down conversions in the game, and they’re clearly in need of more consistent play from Love, and their more reliable stick-moving receivers. Romeo Doubs was suspended for conduct detrimental to the team after skipping practice last week. Reports are that Doubs has been unhappy with his role in the offense as more targets have found their way to Reed and Dontayvion Wicks. Doubs has been one of the team’s better options to move the sticks and win contested catches but has taken a step back this year.

Major Culprit

While Doubs has had his own issues in converting third downs this year, the major culprit in their third down woes is Wicks, who, per the NFL’s Next Gen Stats, gets open more frequently than any other receiver in football, but has had a terrible time hanging onto the ball. It’s a bad combination as Jordan Love excels at finding the open man and has given Wicks every opportunity as a result. He caught just two of seven targets for 20 yards on Sunday.

The only other consistent threat on offense has been tight end Tucker Kraft, who had four catches for 88 yards and two scores on Sunday. Kraft has quickly established himself as the team’s best tight end, outplaying draft-mate Luke Musgrave as both a blocker, and as a dynamic receiver. Per the advanced statistic DVOA (Defense-adjusted Value Over Average), Kraft has been the most efficient tight end in the entire league for players with at least 20 targets.

On defense, the Rams moved the ball fairly effectively despite the absence of starts Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua. The Green Bay secondary had a terrible time stopping backups Jordan Whittington (7 catches, 89 yards) and Tutu Atwell (6 catches, 58), and once again had no answer in the running game, as Kyren Williams carried the ball 22 times for 102 yards and a score. If not for the heroics of safety Xavier McKinney, who recorded his fifth interception in as many games, and recovered a key Kyren Williams fumble at the Packers’ 27-yard line, they likely lose the game.

Consistent Attack

In all likelihood the offense will settle into a more consistent attack once Christian Watson returns from injury. According to Matt LaFleur, the team had productive conversations with Doubs during the suspension, and he should also help to stabilize things while the team works with Wicks on his drops. The defense is a much bigger concern, as the Packers rank dead last in pressure generated from their edge rushers, most notably Rashan Gary.

The Packers got to Matthew Stafford three times in this game, with defensive lineman Karl Brooks getting home twice, and off-ball linebacker Edgerrin Cooper getting there once. The edge rushers were shut out, and Gary failed to record a single pressure against a lackluster offensive line. Gary used to create pressure on par with Nick and Joey Bosa but has fallen off to one of the lowest pressure rates in the NFL. Gary signed a major extension with the team on October 30 of last season, and he’s been an enormous disappointment since that time. Defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley has had to rely extensively on blitzing to generate pressure, and as long as this remains the status quo, the defense will be forced to take risks.

There is not really an in-season way to fix this issue other than Gary playing better, and so the defense will likely continue to boom and bust with some regularity. McKinney has bailed them out in every single game so far. It’s unlikely this will continue forever.