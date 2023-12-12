Packers Upset in Worst Loss of the Season

× Expand Photo by Evan Siegle - Packers.com Green Bay Packers Green Bay Packers vs. the Giants December 11, 2023

The New York Giants are not a good football team. They entered their Sunday Night matchup against Green Bay with the worst point differential in the NFC and ranked 32nd of 32 teams in the advanced metric DVOA (Defense-Adjusted Value Over Average). They were starting their third-string quarterback Tommy DeVito, an Illinois alum who took an incredible number of sacks in college. In his short stint as the Giants’ starter, DeVito had averaged six and a half sacks per game, including a nine-sack game against the Washington Commanders. There was no reason to believe the Packers would have any trouble stopping this Giants’ offense. There was also no reason to expect the Packer offense, which just finished beating up an outstanding Kansas City defense, would struggle against one of the league’s worst defenses.

Instead, the Packers played a pathetic game in all three phases. They somehow recorded no sacks of DeVito, instead allowing him to rush for 71 yards on 10 carries. DeVito didn’t throw much in this game, but he was effective when doing so, only recording four incompletions on the night, and completing 17 passes for 158 yards and a score. It hardly mattered as between DeVito’s running, Saquon Barkley’s efforts on the ground, and a dominating performance by the Giants’ receiver Wan’Dale Robinson both on the ground and through the air, the Packers simply had no answer. Every other team to face the Giants has easily won the battle in the trenches, and this performance was embarrassing.

However, as bad as the defense was, the offense may have been worse. In the first half, every mechanical flaw in Jordan Love’s oeuvre returned to the point where he was unable to throw a spiral for a period of several minutes. He was late on throws and missed AJ Dillon and Tucker Kraft in the flat on multiple occasions. Love also threw an atrocious interception to Giant corner Jason Pinnock that should have been thrown at least another 20 yards downfield if it were to be thrown at all.

Even Love’s runs were poor. In the middle of the second quarter, having driven to the Giants’ 27-yard line, the Packers faced third and two. Love pulled the ball down and decided to run for it, with tight end Tucker Kraft leading the way, but rather than follow Kraft to the sidelines for an easy first down, Love cut back into the teeth of the defense, and pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux, who forced a fumble. There was no reason for Love to cut back, and the turnover cost the Packers at least a short field goal attempt.

Green Bay repeatedly shot themselves in the foot, even when the Giants seemed determined to give the game away. Keisean Nixon was a disaster, frequently getting fooled in coverage, and fumbling a key third quarter punt that led directly to a Giants’ touchdown. When the Giant’s muffed their own punt a few drives later, Green Bay was unable to capitalize as Jordan Love took a huge sack on second down, and the Packers were forced to settle for a field goal.

Lost Chance

Despite everything that went wrong, from poor throws to missed field goals, to a complete inability to stop Tommy DeVito, the Packers still had a great chance to win the game when New York running back Saquon Barkley inexplicably fumbled at the end of a 34-yard run with four minutes remaining. Barkley was not touched as he tripped over his own two feet, and Carrington Valentine alertly rumbled 50 yards the other way, setting up the Packer offense at the New York 36, trailing by five.

The Packers did manage to cash in with the go-ahead touchdown, as Love hit Malik Heath from six yards out, however the Packers conducted the entire drive as if they might run out of time, despite possessing two time outs and only needing 36 yards. Because they moved so quickly, they left 1:33 on the clock for the Giants, and after they failed to convert the two-point try on an ill-advised jet sweep to Jayden Reed, the Giants only needed a field goal to win.

DeVito would move the Giants into field goal range in just 51 seconds without even needing to use a time out, as Green Bay defensive coordinator Joe Barry went into a soft prevent defense. Devito was able to pick up enormous chunks of low-risk yards without issue, and easily put the Giants in position for a game winning field goal.

Adding insult to injury, Jayden Reed suffered a concussion on his final jet sweep, leaving the Packers dangerously thin at receiver for their upcoming game against Tampa. That game is now a must win if the upstart Packers are to make the playoffs. Young teams have their ups and downs, especially on the road, but it’s difficult to find any silver linings in this game.