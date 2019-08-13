The Packers Win, and Their Depth Impresses

It’s nice to have football back, even if it is of the preseason variety. The Packers even managed to eke out a 28-26 victory over the Houston Texans in the first game of the season, but the real story for the first preseason game is in scouting those fringe players who may be called upon to step into a major role should something happen to a starter. The end of the roster is always full of surprises as undrafted free agents and late round draft picks make their marks in preseason games, and this one was a great showcase for a select few.

Three Good

Ty Summers was a 7th round pick out of TCU in the most recent NFL draft, but despite his late-round status, he looked like the best player on the field for much of the first half. Summers is an interesting prospect, and he’s the latest example of the Packers raw prospects who possess elite athleticism. In the 2019 draft no other linebacker was Summers’ equal in terms of combine testing, and because Summers plays primarily on the inside, lackluster technique isn’t a major issue.

On Thursday Summers was all over the field, closing on ball carries, and squaring up running backs. While it’s only one game, it’s notable just how much better he was than most of the roster fodder on the field.

Wide receiver Darrius Shepherd managed to impress, and as the only prototypical slot receiver on the roster, his performance could pay huge dividends. Matt LaFleur’s offense rotates all receivers through the slot and Geronimo Allison has taken the majority of snaps in camp, but Allison is built to play outside, whereas Shepherd is more of your shifty Randall Cobb-like player. He was impressive in getting off the line, and his touchdown reception on a poor pass from DeShone Kizer was a thing of beauty. The Packers have a ton of receivers in camp capable of making the team, but Shepherd is a decent bet to surprise.

The workhorse on the ground was Dexter Williams, a 6th round pick out of Notre Dame who is nearly identical to Packer running back Aaron Jones in terms of his explosiveness and agility scores at the NFL scouting combine before the draft. Williams carried 14 times for 62 yards and made a few nifty moves on an 18-yard screen pass. Williams work in the passing game was very good for a 6th round rookie, which is important as Aaron jones has occasionally struggled as a receiver and blocker, while Jamaal Williams isn’t as dangerous on the ground. Running back is one of the most fluid positions in football due to injuries, and I wouldn’t be surprised if Williams has a major role by sesaons’ end.

Three Bad

Ty Summers may get his opportunity at the expense of Oren Burks, who tore a pectoral muscle and will likely miss the entire season. The Packers were counting on Burks to improve and claim a starting spot, but the inside will now be manned by Blake Matrinez and a cadre of unproven talented and converted safeties.

J’Mon Moore caught a touchdown pass from Tim Boyle, but poor routes and even worse hands continued to plague the young wideout. Moore was chosen ahead of fellow receivers Equanimeous St. Brown and Marquez Valdes-Scantling in the 2018 draft, but he quickly fell behind bot players on the depth chart, and at this point there is no reason to think he will recover. He dropped and bobbled nearly every target, and it will not be a surprise if he finds himself a casualty of roster cuts.

Finally, neither Tim Boyle nor DeShone Kizer distinguished themselves as passers. Kizer was his usual mix of explosive improvisation and baffling inaccuracy. His final numbers were acceptable, but he made the same mistakes as last year, and he probably can’t be trusted should Rodgers go down.

Boyle was no great shakes either, leaning on his big arm even when a touch pass would have been more appropriate. Boyle is a one-trick pony, and while it’s not a bad trick, he is still raw, and lacks the soft skills to make any throw outside of a laserbeam.

The Packers next face the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday. The Ravens figure to be one of the most run-heavy teams in the NFL this season behind second year quarterback Lamar Jackson. Jackson is a run-first passer who struggles with his accuracy, and even if the starters only play a series or two, this will be an interesting test for the Packer run defense.