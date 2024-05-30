× Expand Photo via Brittany Howard - Facebook Brittany Howard Brittany Howard

Brittany Howard formed Alabama Shakes when she was in high school. That band’s 2012 song “Hold On” announced Howard to the music world. Following a second Shakes album Howard took a detour with the garage-punk Thunderbitch before releasing her solo debut Jaime. Howard’s recently released What Now falls in lineage with Funkadelic obscurity Tawl Ross, Prince, Erykah Badu and André 3000’s New Blue Sun as music that moves beyond boundaries. The New York Times described it as “an album filled with wailing soul, jittery funk and buzzing grooves born of frustration, pain, love and intense questioning.”