The grandson of one of the most celebrated bluesman ever, R.L. Burnside, and the son of drummer Calvin Jackson, Cedric Burnside has done his family legacy proud. The drummer/guitarist’s 2015 disc, Descendants of Hill Country, was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Blues Album. He followed it up this year with another record of the traditional, no-gimmick blues he’s known for, Benton County Relic.

In 2021 Burnside joined the Rebirth Brass Band and North Mississippi Allstars, coming together as a single eleven-headed blues funk monster encore when the Shake & Holla Tour played South Milwaukee PAC. Burnside would again work with NMAS guitarist-producer Luther Dickinson for 2024’s Hill Country Love. That album includes his grandfather’s hypnotic, riff-driven masterpieces “Shake ‘em On Down” and “Po Black Mattie.”