While he proudly calls Chicago home, Chance The Rapper has endeared himself to Milwaukee over the years. After breaking out with his now legendary Acid Rap mixtape, Chance has become more of a pop culture phenomenon than rapper, with a charming personality that has won fans over worldwide.

Though he did previously have a Fiserv Forum appearance in support of his album, The Big Day, which was ultimately cancelled, he’s stated that his appearance at American Family Insurance Amphitheater is his only live show of 2021. He was also in attendance for the Milwaukee Bucks’ NBA Finals appearance, alongside his brother Taylor, who is performing at the Miller Lite Oasis earlier the same day. In addition to that connection, Chance has collaborated recently with Milwaukee born singer/songwriter Grace Weber, also on the Oasis stage, so look for any of those three to possibly share the stage at some point in the day on September 3.

In support of Chance The Rapper is 24KGoldn, an upstart who has created his own buzz during the pandemic, thanks to viral hit single “Mood.” Rounding out the trio of acts is Teezo Touchdown, who is currently riding a wave of successful singles, and is fresh off of a cameo on Tyler The Creator’s Call Me If You Get Lost track “Runitup.” The trio will be the first hip hop show at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater and will definitely get the building bouncing.