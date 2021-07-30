Will Smith may have left the man born Jeffrey Allen Townes behind, but the 56-year-old DJ and record producer has done quite well on his own since the duo won Grammys for “Parents Just Don’t’ Understand” and “Summertime” in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s as DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince.

Since the turn of the millennium, DJ Jazzy Jeff has consistently released albums and mixtapes, including 2018’s M3 — which completed The Magnificent trilogy he began in 2002 and continued in 2007. AllMusic.com described that record as “in tune with [his] aesthetic, predominantly mellow but invigorating grooves with diversions into post-bop jazz, funk, straight hip-hop, and house, and occasionally laced with the man’s distinctive scratching.”

Along the way, DJ Jazzy Jeff (also known as simply “Jazz”) has worked with Jill Scott, The Roots, Talib Kweli, Mac Miller and several other artists. Among his more recent projects is a series of remixes he made with Kaidi Tatham (who’s been referred to as “the U.K.’s Herbie Hancock”) for French DJ producer Sebb Junior’s soulful R&B collaboration “Don’t Stop” featuring Eric Roberson & Paula.

Jazz also livestreams his own “Magnificent House Party” shows and chronicles his world travels in his “Vinyl Destination” web series, which takes viewers behind the scenes with him and his crew.

He’s even reunited with Smith for production credits and a handful of live shows. While Smith is not likely to pop up at Summerfest, DJ Jazzy Jeff brings plenty of material and charisma to the stage, pulling from multiple eras and styles.