Summerfest 2021 is set to open with an alternative rock explosion with the first of three “Wednesday Weekend Kick Off” concerts taking place before each weekend of the festival. Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer will bring the Hella Mega Tour to the American Family Insurance Amphitheater, which was originally set to take place in 2020, albeit skipping Milwaukee. The tour is the first time that all three bands have shared the same stage.

The material is certainly enough to test the foundation of the newly revamped amphitheater. Each band has a litany of radio hits over the past three decades, all three have made Milwaukee a regular tour stop in their careers. Fall Out Boy have played everywhere from Shorewood Legion Hall to the Bradley Center in a 20-year span, and Weezer have a pair of Summerfest appearances under their belt as well. Green Day, however, has not played Milwaukee in 17 years, with their last appearance coming in 2004 at UWM Panther Arena, supporting their American Idiot album that reintroduced the band to a new generation of listeners.

While each of the acts have grown to stadium status from their live shows, none of the bands have slowed down in terms of putting out new music. Green Day and Weezer both have a pair of releases out in 2020 and 2021 respectivel and Fall Out Boy’s Mania made waves when it was released in 2018, followed by a greatest hits compilation in 2019. With a name like the Hella Mega Tour, and a new and improved American Family Insurance Amphitheater, fans can certainly expect a spectacle from the pop punk powerhouses.