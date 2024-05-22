Atlanta native Lily Rose has been hailed as a groundbreaking country artist ever since “Villain”—a simmering cut about a cordial breakup—went viral in late 2020. Since then, she’s toured with Shania Twain and Sam Hunt, collaborated with Diplo and is now on the road to support her latest EP, Runnin’ Outta Time. Nashville Lifestyles calls the new record a “swaggering mix of hip-hop and country.”

“All I’ve ever wanted to do is write and perform songs just like these. In my opinion, these six songs are the most honest and accurate to who I am as an artist,” Rose said before the EP’s May release, marking her first batch of new music since 2022.

Along the way, Rose—recipient of GLAAD’s Outstanding Breakthrough Artist Award in 2022—performed on NBC’s “The Voice” and ABC’s “Good Morning America,” nabbed a Best New Female Artist nomination from the Academy of Country Music Awards and got married. And two weeks prior to her Summerfest appearance, Rose will perform at Nashville’s CMA Fest with the likes of fellow Summerfest artists NEEDTOBREATHE and Gavin DeGraw.

Early singles off Runnin’ Outta Time include the nostalgic “True North” and party anthem “Parking Lot,” which namecheck Bruce Springsteen and Keith Urban, respectively, and prove that “Villain” was no fluke. The new music also reflects Rose’s renewed dedication to, simply put, being a decent person.

“I really wanted to achieve and keep achieving,” she said about the early years of her career, “and came to realize that it’s not the most important thing. What I need to achieve most is to be a good wife and a good daughter and a good friend. That will keep fueling the fire for the rest of my career.”