Photo: John Hiatt - Facebook John Hiatt and Lyle Lovett

Concerts by Lyle Lovett and his Large Band are genre-defying musical buffets, with performances moving effortlessly from western swing to bluegrass to country; a 2008 show at Northern Lights Theater even included the 11-piece local gospel group Anthony McGahee and Praise Motivated. Stellar songwriting and dry wit are Lovett’s hallmarks; the songwriter counts fellow Texans Townes Van Zandt and Guy Clark as key influences.