Maroon 5’s unique fusion of pop, rock and funk elements has garnered widespread acclaim and commercial success since 1994. With hit singles such as “Payphone” and “Girls Like You” featuring Cardi B. capturing the hearts of millions, it’s no wonder their spotlight hasn’t dimmed. It speaks to their incessant popularity 30 years after forming—30 years of evolving trends in popular music while continuing to innovate and push boundaries, keeping their music fresh and relevant. Lead vocalist Adam Levine possesses a distinctive voice with a wide vocal range and a smooth, soulful tone. His emotive delivery adds genuine depth to Maroon 5, resonating with audiences worldwide. The band will start their 2024 North American Summer Tour with Maren Morris in early June through July.