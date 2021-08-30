Milwaukee World Festival to Provide Bus Shuttles to Summerfest

Milwaukee World Festival, Inc., producer of Summerfest presented by American Family Insurance, has secured a private operator to offer bus shuttle transportation to Summerfest, during the nine days of the festival, September 2-4, 9-11, 16-18, 2021. The service will not run during the special Wednesday weekend kick-off concerts at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on September 1, 8, and 15.

The decision to hire a private transit company for this year’s festival is due to the recent announcement that Milwaukee County Transit System, in addition to other bus providers, are not able to provide service to the festival this year.

“The buses are back - we know that many of our fans utilize bus transportation to get to Summerfest and we wanted to provide them with a convenient and affordable option to attend the festival. Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. is organizing this service and have secured a national company, Vectour Group, which has run shuttles for major events nationwide to offer this service during Summerfest” said Don Smiley, President and CEO of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.

“We are thrilled to be working with the team at Summerfest to deliver service to the festival. We have been in the transportation event business for over 20 years, and look forward to this new relationship and the opportunity to help bring fans to the Summerfest gates this September,” says Reginald Haslam Jr, President and CEO of Vectour Group, Inc.

The Summerfest Shuttle will offer a streamlined and convenient option for fest-goers to get to Summerfest. The bus service will operate during the nine days of the festival, beginning at 11:00 a.m., and run continuously throughout the day, approximately every 30 minutes.

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

Three park and ride lot locations will be utilized during Summerfest and include:

College Avenue – College Avenue at I-94 (both lots)

State Fair Park - I-94.S. 76th Street & W. Kearney

Brown Deer – East Brown Deer Road, west of I-43

The drop off/pick up location at Summerfest is located just west of the Summerfest Mid-Gate.

Round-trip fare is $12. To save time, riders are encouraged to pre-purchase round-trip ride tickets at Summerfest.com, or upon exiting the bus, pay upon arrival at Summerfest. Only debit or credit cards will be accepted. Pre-paid riders must present their online purchase bar code at the Summerfest kiosk to receive the round-trip ride wristband.

Once paid, all bus shuttle passengers will receive a wristband, which is mandatory to show when getting back on the bus to the park and ride lot. If a rider does not have a wristband after leaving Summerfest, they can purchase one for the full-price fare.

Riders are also encouraged to wear masks while riding the Summerfest shuttle.

For more information on transportation visit Summerfest.com.