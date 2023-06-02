× Expand Photo Credit: Allen Halas Morgan Wade

Country music has had its share of rebels and self-proclaimed outlaws. Morgan Wade, however, feels like a singer/songwriter that was an outcast first, and country artist second. While her voice has the spirit of the genre’s greats, there’s also a bite to it that feels like pure aggression. Recovering from previous substance abuse issues, Wade doesn’t shy away from who she is, telling the full story of struggles on tracks like “The Night” and much of her stunning 2021 debut, Reckless. Wade has previously played a big stage in Milwaukee, opening for Chris Stapleton and Elle King at Fiserv Forum this past October. Wade is a rising star in the world of country music, and one that is going to carve her own path to stardom.