Chris Stapleton Captivates at Fiserv Forum

× Expand Photo Credit: Allen Halas Chris Stapleton

While the definition of “outlaw” has certainly changed since the days of Johnny Cash and Waylon Jennings, three modern-day outlaw country stars took over Fiserv Forum on Saturday night. Chris Stapleton’s “All-American Roadshow” tour had just a few subtle nods to the eras of country music of the past, a stark contrast to the pop-country hybrids that currently dominate radio play.

With the thumping rumble of “Nobody To Blame” from his backing band playing him on stage, Stapleton and his band, including prominent assistance from wife Morgane, knew how to make an arena-sized show feel intimate. Not unlike the singing husband-and-wife duos of country’s earliest days, the Stapletons played off of one another well, with a genuine connection between not only themselves, but the crowd as well. With a faux parquet floor, wooden end tables for beverages, and small amps with microphones taking the place of giant amplifier stacks, the image was clear that it was meant to feel like an invitation to Stapleton’s home on stage. Fortunately for everyone at Fiserv Forum, Stapleton makes for a gracious host, and an even better live performer.

× Expand Photo Credit: Allen Halas Chris Stapleton

While it has been a few years removed from Stapleton’s last album, 2020’s Starting Over, it didn’t feel like a tour designed to support that album alone anymore. The early going saw at least a song from each of the singer/songwriter’s four LPs, before the band departed so that Stapleton could showcase his work in a stripped-down solo performance. In the more intimate-feeling portion of the show, Stapleton would talk about playing “a lot of rooms with nobody in them” before getting to play arenas, which led to the trio of breakout “What Are You Listening To?,” “Traveler,” and “Whiskey and You.” While it did slow down the momentum that the band built, the solo portion of the show also brought an arena full of people to an attentive near-silence, with the crowd leaning on every bending, intricate note from his guitar.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

Once the band rejoined Stapleton, there was nothing holding them back, as they visibly let loose for “Arkansas” to bring their momentum back. From a visual standpoint, there weren’t many excessive frills from Stapleton and his band on stage, but nobody in the crowd would have wanted them anyway. Instead, he opted to make his show different by working in powerful solos from just about all of his band, who were more than capable of eliciting roars from the crowd. One step ahead of the average concert heckler, he also worked a bit of Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Freebird” into an intro for “The Devil Named Music” as well, which sparked one of many singalongs throughout the night. There was no crowd response louder, though, than the opening notes of “Tennessee Whiskey,” which closed out the main set. After an extended break for an encore, the band returned for “Outlaw State of Mind,” sending Milwaukee home with just one more burst of energy.

Photo Credit: Allen Halas Elle King Photo Credit: Allen Halas Morgan Wade

The roadshow aspect of things also featured openers Morgan Wade and Elle King, which brought different aspects of country attitude to the big stage. Wade had a rough-around-the-edges feel to her short set, but definitely by design, piquing the interest of the fans that were rolling in while she opened the night. Elle King had no shortage of sass, which has become her calling card at this point. Whether she was calling out her family (including comedian father Rob Schneider,) or going into profanity-assisted self-deprecating humor about her set, she was unapologetically herself on stage. Both openers were a different brand of the feel that Stapleton and his crew ultimately bring to the stage, and the pairing was an incredibly smart choice to set up the biggest name on the marquee.