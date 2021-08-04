Chicago-bred punks Rise Against are a Summerfest mainstay at this point, making regular appearances at the festival. However, they are also one of the most consistent names in the genre, known for putting every last drop of energy into their concerts, often with the crowd reciprocating that intensity back toward the band.

They’ll make an appearance at the Generac Power Stage on September 4, touting material from their latest album, Nowhere Generation, which came out this past June. Fueled by the past several years of a politicized world, the album contains just as much angst as projects like Appeal To Reason and initial breakout Siren Song of the Counter-Culture, proving that even 16 years removed from their debut, the band can still pack a motivated punch.

If you haven’t heard the latest material from the band, surely you’ve heard some of their hits, which have been alternative rock mainstays for the majority of the band’s career. Vocalist Tim McIlrath’s booming voice is unmistakable, as he belts out tunes like “Give It All” and “Ready To Fall” nightly over a barrage of crisp guitars and high-speed drums. It would almost suffice to say that Rise Against is better to experience live than in recorded fashion, a testament to the hard work that the band puts in on stage. Make sure you close your first weekend of Summerfest out by giving it your all in the bleachers, or possibly in the inevitable circle pits that will form on the sides of the stage.