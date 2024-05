Expand Image via Rocksonsin Rocksonsin

Ten statewide garage bands representing Wisconsin high schools and middle schools from Chippewa Falls to Racine and Kewaskum to Madison have been selected to perform 20-minute showcases at the ROCKONSIN State Finals.

Extra, No Limit, Powerhouse, SACRAMENT, The Lightways, Greater Than Human, Baker & Boys, The XI Project, New Normal and 30 Minute Difference take the Aurora Pavilion Stage on June 28-29 with the winner and runner up bands performing again on July 6.