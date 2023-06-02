ROCKONSIN Brings Young Bands to Summerfest

× Expand Photo credit: Rockonsin 2019 ROCKONSIN winning band, Quick & Painless

Now in its 19th year ROCKONSIN, the Wisconsin music competition for 7th-12th grade garage band is set. Finalists will be showcased at Summerfest, June 23 & 24 at the Generac Power Stage. Winners will receive a professional recording session at Madison’s Blast House Studios. In all, 56 bands participated in the preliminary competition.

The 2023 finalists are: A Little Stitious, blue island, Geology Club, The Double Sharps, The Lightways, 30 Minute Difference, Too Much Tension, Resonate, Sacrament and Shock Therapy. These bands represent high schools from Ashland to Milwaukee Rufus King and from Chippewa Falls to Campbellsport. The rock, alternative and metal acts were selected by judges Cathy Dethmers, Rob DZ (Rob Franklin) and Borna Veli.