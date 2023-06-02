× Expand Image via Summerfest Smokey Robinson

Is it a miracle that Smokey Robinson is still active as a performer at age 83? In 2019 Robinson spoke at an event honoring fellow Motown legend Marvin Gaye with a commemorative postage stamp. He certainly is an American treasure, so isn’t it time to honor Robinson with a stamp of his own? His songs long ago became woven into the firmament. Here’s a few: “You've Really Got a Hold on Me,” “I Second That Emotion,” “The Tears of a Clown,” “My Girl,” “The Hunter Gets Captured by the Game,” “First I Look at the Purse,” “Ain't That Peculiar,” and “When The Words From Your Heart Get Caught Up In Your Throat.”