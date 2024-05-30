× Expand Photo via The Church - thechurchband.com The Church The Church

In ancient times, when the novel concept of music videos swept the land, a shadowy Australian band called The Church laid claim to the paisley Down Underground with “The Unguarded Moment,” a catchy slice of pop psychedelia that refracted The Beatles, The Byrds and Bowie. Riding high on hits "Under the Milky Way" and "Reptile," in 1990 The Church played a memorable Summerfest show with locals Liquid Pink supporting and returned to Turner Hall in 2015 to play a marathon evening featuring The Blurred Crusade album in its entirety. So here we are, with the band peering into its fifth decade, led by songwriter-vocalist-bassist Steve Kilbey. Last year’s album, their 26th, The Hypnogogue has been called a concept album that recalls the dystopian science fiction of Philip K. Dick. They followed it with the companion album, Eros Zeta and the Perfumed Guitars which further expands on the predecessor.