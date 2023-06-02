× Expand Image via Summerfest The James Hunter Six

Early in his career James Hunter performed as Howlin’ Wilf and the Vee-Jays—that moniker holds very big clues about the artist’s influences. Over the span of 30 years, Hunter has worked on the railway, busked in the streets of London, provided backup vocals and guitar for Van Morrison, played clubs and theaters all over the world, written scores of original songs and recorded some of the most original and honest rhythm and soul albums of the last two decades. By 2016, MOJO magazine had crowned him “The United Kingdom’s Greatest Soul Singer.”