The Regrettes are a band that have literally grown up at Summerfest, particularly in the past five years. From playing the Emerging Artists Series circa the release of their debut album, Feel Your Feelings Fool! in 2017, Lydia Knight and her band have evolved to become a power pop force to be reckoned with. In 2022, the band released their third full-length, More Joy, which signaled yet another movement forward for the band. “I think we’ve just grown in every way shape and form over this time period” Knight told Shepherd Express in 2022. “We had a lot of freedom with the producers that we were working with. It was the first time we hadn’t worked with the same producer. It was very freeing and I think you hear that in the music.” Catch their next evolution on July 6.