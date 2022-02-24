The Regrettes Return to Milwaukee

× Expand Photo Credit: Lissyelle Laricchia The Regrettes

In 2017, a moody group of teenagers known as The Regrettes took the Johnson Controls World Sound stage at Summerfest, marking their debut in Milwaukee. The band’s crowd grew increasingly through their Emerging Artist Series set, and fans grew enamored to the point that they were buying popcorn for The Regrettes after an off-the-cuff remark between songs about being hungry. Fast forward to 2022, and the band is set to make their first headlining appearance at The Rave this Friday night.

Much has changed for the band, who are now touring behind their second full-length LP, How Do You Love?, which was released in 2019. A slew of new singles and music videos over the course of the pandemic have only generated more interest in the band ahead of an upcoming full-length album. Frontwoman Lydia Knight gave us some insight before beginning the band’s current tour as to what the band has been up to, as well as what is on the horizon for Friday night and beyond.

So it’s night one, you’re ready to go out on stage for the first time in a long time, what runs through your head?

There was nerves before, and then just a rush. Just a high, really, from the adrenaline of like, people yelling at you and stuff. All this stuff that felt like, during the majority of the past two years, didn’t happen. I think those memories of being on stage and playing shows felt like a weird fever dream. I could not fathom that it was something that we did, or were capable of doing, and it just didn’t feel real. Also, it was really surreal to feel that warmth from everyone in the crowd.

Your band had started playing festivals at a really young age. What do you think is the biggest change that The Regrettes have gone through since the earliest days of the band?

Oh man. So much. I think we’ve just grown in every way shape and form over this time period. I think our music has shifted quite a bit with this next album. Maybe now, if you were to come to a Regrettes show, it might be pretty similar and hopefully better than it’s ever been. In the same vein, we’re still playing our older music, but in the future our shows are going to be a little different, and a little better I’d like to think.

You guys have already taken some things in the more electronic direction with your most recent singles. Being based in Los Angeles, where image is everything, do you think that goes hand in hand with the more pop-oriented sound?

I don’t really connect the two naturally. But I think it comes more from what we’re listening to and what we’re inspired by. I guess that could be a factor, but I’ve really never thought about it like that. We listen to a lot of amazing pop music, and we feel free to really do what we want now, and it’s exciting.

Do you ever write anything with social media in mind? With things like TikTok blowing up and making songs incredibly popular, does that ever affect the writing?

I think that’s indicative of the time that we’re in. We can’t let that be on the forefront when we’re writing. But you do sometimes hope, like “wow it would be sick someone made a dance” or whatever. It would be cool, but it would make for some weird music if we really tried to chase that.

How did it feel to get back in the same room with everyone and make an album again?

It felt really wild. I think we were all getting vaccinated either right before or during the album. It was the first time we were able to be in the same room with each other, aside from a writing trip that we took. It was bizarre, but it felt incredible. I think we all appreciated it a lot more. We had a lot of freedom with the producers that we were working with. It was the first time we hadn’t worked with the same producer. It was very freeing and I think you hear that in the music.

After tour, are you guys planning far ahead?

We have plans to be touring all year. I really hope that we’re able to do that, and it’s all we want to do. Stay as busy as possible. It’s been sad not being able to do what we do best, and I hope we get to go out and tour with full force.

It’s your first time at The Rave. Do you know about the haunted pool?

No! Oh god. I’m about to Google that right now. That’s exciting! Holy shit. We’ll go check it out.

The Regrettes play The Rave on Friday night. For more information about the show, visit The Rave website.