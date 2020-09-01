Friends of the Shepherd Testimonial: Jeff Bentoff

× Expand Photo credit: Blaine Schultz

Jeff Bentoff of Bentoff Communications on Supporting the Shepherd Express:

“Milwaukee residents deserve the progressive political and in-depth arts coverage that the Shepherd provides. With journalism facing financial challenges, supporting the Shepherd helps insure that Milwaukee is served by this critically needed and fiercely independent voice,” says Friend of the Shepherd, Jeff Bentoff. “Milwaukee benefits greatly from the Shepherd's independent journalism. The information and insights the Shepherd provides give Milwaukeeans like me a well-rounded view of our community.”

“I always look forward to the Shepherd's insightful reporting and analysis of critical issues not always available elsewhere. The Shepherd's progressive take on issues and politics helps provide a complete picture of what’s happening in our community. The broad and in-depth coverage of Milwaukee’s great arts community—from music to theater to dance to literature—always informs me of events and performers I need to know about.”

