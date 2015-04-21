RSS

12Th Wave Utopia

artreview_portraitsociety.jpg.jpe

The work of Wisconsin artist Rafael Francisco Salas is presented in two exhibitions, at Portrait Society Gallery and Walker’s Point Center for the Arts. more

Apr 21, 2015 7:46 PM Visual Arts

mkearts_shanewalsh.jpg.jpe

Two new exhibitions open in the Third Ward’s Portrait Society Gallery on Friday, March 20. In 12th WaveUtopia , Shane Walsh hasturned out a suite of works whose vocabulary is comprised of varying tones andtextures of black, white and gray. The .. more

Mar 17, 2015 9:50 PM Visual Arts

blogimage11385.jpe

Fresh from their series against the Seattle Mariners, the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Houston Astros tonight with a 7:10 p.m. game at Miller Park. more

Jun 28, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES