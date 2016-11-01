RSS

1974

film_christine.jpg.jpe

Reading the headlines is a newscaster’s job, but every now and then, a newscaster becomes the headline. It happened in 1974 when Florida anchor Christine Chubbuck drew a revolver during her news program and committed suicide on the air. Inf... more

Nov 1, 2016 2:53 PM Film Reviews

Current film descriptions. more

Jan 18, 2013 12:00 AM Film Clips

blogimage5237.jpe

Apr 26, 2010 11:45 AM On Music

SOCIAL UPDATES