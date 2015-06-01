RSS

1980S Teen Movies

JohnHughes had the good fortune of being the Hollywood writer-director best able tomeasure the pulse of that all-important teen audience. His era was the ‘80s,when Sixteen Candles (1984), The Breakfast Club (1985) and Ferris Bueller’s DayOff (.. more

Jun 1, 2015 10:05 PM I Hate Hollywood 1 Comments

John Cusack looked barely old enough to shave when he rolled out of bed in the opening scene of Better Off Dead, clutching a photo of the pert blond with whom he was obsessed. The 1985 teen comedy was one of the early roles in what became a signi.. more

Jul 23, 2011 4:08 PM I Hate Hollywood

Anyone who has ever felt like a misfit, an outsider or a hopeless dweeb needs to adopt John Waters as his or her fairy godfather. Waters put himself on America’s reverse cultural map with Pink Flamingos, in which his star, Divine, snacks on... more

Jul 26, 2010 12:00 AM Books

Jul 1, 2009 12:00 AM Local Music

