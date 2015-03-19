2016 Campaign

RSS

It’s been fascinating watching Gov. Scott Walker try to promote his record in Wisconsin as he “visits” states thatare critical to the Republican presidential nomination.Walker isn’t a candidate, of course.But he’s spending lots of time in o.. more

Mar 19, 2015 4:55 PM Daily Dose 18 Comments

As predicted, no hearts or minds were changed during themarathon debate over the right-to-work bill, which Gov. Scott Walker promisedto sign on Monday. It passed along party lines.There’s no economic justification for this bill, since theonly.. more

Mar 6, 2015 4:10 PM Daily Dose 1 Comments

Republican Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker has increased political polarization during his first term in office. He relies on extremely Republican counties for votes in low turnout elections and does not appeal to Democratic voters. more

Jan 6, 2015 8:58 PM Taking Liberties 37 Comments

Every year at this time there's a lot of optimism about whomever the Milwaukee Bucks have drafted. But really, no one can be sure. Last year's first-round pick, point guard Brandon Jennings, had a dazzling rookie season. But 2008's top pick... more

Jun 29, 2010 12:00 AM More Sports

Alas, poor Bertram (Matt Schwader). Sent to make his way in the court of France’s king (Jonathan Smoots) by his widowed mother, the Countess of Rossillion (Tracy Michelle Arnold), young Bertram thinks this is his way to escape the clutches ... more

Jun 23, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

