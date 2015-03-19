2016 Campaign
Scott Walker Can’t Run on His Job-Creation Record
It’s been fascinating watching Gov. Scott Walker try to promote his record in Wisconsin as he “visits” states thatare critical to the Republican presidential nomination.Walker isn’t a candidate, of course.But he’s spending lots of time in o.. more
Mar 19, 2015 4:55 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 18 Comments
GOP Legislators Pass Latest Walker-for-President Law
As predicted, no hearts or minds were changed during themarathon debate over the right-to-work bill, which Gov. Scott Walker promisedto sign on Monday. It passed along party lines.There’s no economic justification for this bill, since theonly.. more
Mar 6, 2015 4:10 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 1 Comments
The War Over Walker
Republican Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker has increased political polarization during his first term in office. He relies on extremely Republican counties for votes in low turnout elections and does not appeal to Democratic voters. more
Jan 6, 2015 8:58 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 37 Comments
Bucking for Net Gains
Every year at this time there's a lot of optimism about whomever the Milwaukee Bucks have drafted. But really, no one can be sure. Last year's first-round pick, point guard Brandon Jennings, had a dazzling rookie season. But 2008's top pick... more
Jun 29, 2010 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
‘All’s Well’ for Fun Cast at American Players Theatre
Alas, poor Bertram (Matt Schwader). Sent to make his way in the court of France’s king (Jonathan Smoots) by his widowed mother, the Countess of Rossillion (Tracy Michelle Arnold), young Bertram thinks this is his way to escape the clutches ... more
Jun 23, 2010 12:00 AM Michael Muckian Theater