RSS

Aaron Copland

scheharazzad.jpg.jpe

Photo by Mark Frohna

A visionary double billing of Scheherazade and Angels in the Architecture opens the new season—as well as starts something of a new era—for the Milwaukee Ballet this October. more

Oct 11, 2016 4:15 PM A&E Feature

Jeffrey Kahane led the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra in a concert of jazz-influenced works by American and French composers. Some of the pieces were performed quite brilliantly and others somewhat disappointingly. more

Jun 21, 2016 4:07 PM Classical Music

On Sunday, May 22 at 3 p.m. the Wisconsin Philharmonic will present Peter and the Wolf at the Shattuck Music Center, preceded at 2 p.m. by an “instrumental petting zoo,” during which “children may try all sorts of orchestral instruments.... more

May 17, 2016 3:56 PM Classical Music

curtains_thetenderland.jpg.jpe

Courtesy of UW-Whitewater - College of Arts and Communication

Feb 15, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

milwaukee maker market.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Mike Goelzer

After asuccessful run last year, Milwaukee’s Maker Market will return for its secondseason starting Sunday, May 4. Through September, makers, crafters, designersand artists will all gather to share their creations the first Sunday of eachmonth.. more

May 1, 2014 8:00 PM Around MKE

 WaltDisney’s 1940 marriage of symphony and animation, Fantasia , is probably the mostfamiliar artifact of a half-forgotten time when classical music occupied a moresubstantial place in popular culture than nowadays. The importa.. more

Aug 13, 2013 3:14 PM I Hate Hollywood

classicalrev.jpg.jpe

There have been few major classical stars at Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra in recent seasons. The sell-out audience last Wednesday night was especially eager to hear legendary violinist Itzhak Perlman more

Jan 24, 2013 3:29 PM Classical Music

blogimage11233.jpe

Subverting the typical God-fearing, family-thanking model for “American Idol” contestants, Adam Lambert brought an edgy, glam-rock theatricality to the top-rated televised singing contest, emerging as the breakout star of the show’s more

Jun 15, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage10245.jpe

When young composer Aaron Copland (1900-90) witnessed how dancer/choreographer Martha Graham turned his Piano Variations into the “very striking” ballet Dithyramb, he decided to see if they could next work collaboratively on an original sta... more

Mar 24, 2010 12:00 AM Classical Music

blogimage9492.jpe

Whenthe Bradley Centeropened in October 1988, it was a gift-wrapped jewel for Milwaukee ,Cover Story more

Jan 13, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

SOCIAL UPDATES