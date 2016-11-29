Aaron Eckhart
Film Clips 12.1
In the new film Incarnation, to its detriment, director Brad Peyton has been responsible for some real theatrical duds and the trailer for this one contains hokey special effects. To its benefit, however, the cast contains Aaron Eckhart. more
Nov 29, 2016 4:15 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
The Miracle on the Hudson
Tothe public he was a hero but the “experts” began to second-guess hissplit-second decision. Starring Tom Hanks as the pilot who saved his passengersand crew when he brought a crippled airliner down on the Hudson River, S.. more
Sep 9, 2016 3:46 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Film Clips: Jan. 21
Set in a dystopian present, Aaron Eckhart appears as Dr. Frankenstein’s monster, now a rather good-looking fellow named Adam (despite needing a better plastic surgeon). Blessed with immortality, Adam is sought by those wanting to learn his... more
Jan 22, 2014 2:23 AM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Film Clips: May 16
Following the death of his wife, Ben Logan (Aaron Eckhart) is an American engineer working for a corporation located in Belgium. One morning he arrives at the company to find the entire office stripped and assassins waiting more
May 15, 2013 12:27 AM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Film Clips: Mar. 21
This adaptation of Jean Hanff Korelitz's novel seeks to spice up Princeton's application process with a moral dilemma. Tina Fey portrays Portia Nathan, a 38-year-old admissions officer gunning for promotion. Portia visits more
Mar 20, 2013 5:52 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Battle Los Angeles
The news reports called it a shower of meteors, followed by more and more showers more
Mar 11, 2011 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
‘The Horror! The Horror!’
Like video games, rap and rock ’n’ roll, comic books were once the object of moral panic and scrutiny from congressional committees and public watchdogs. The genuinely concerned and the professional busybodies weren’t worried about &ldqu more
Nov 30, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books