Sing Me Home is Yo-Yo Ma and the Silk Road Ensemble’s best-yet cultural convergence and is a companion album to Music of Strangers, a documentary of Ma’s pan-cultural troubadours by Oscar- and Emmy-winning director Morgan Neville. more

Sep 6, 2016 3:00 PM Album Reviews

Photo credit: Nick Semrad

Two of the great banjo players of their time happen to be married to each other, and their domesticity was on full display Wednesday night. more

Sep 10, 2015 10:00 AM Concert Reviews

Banjoist Abigail Washburn has made an unlikely career by fusing seemingly incompatible musical influences: rustic old-time American music and dignified, traditional Chinese folk music. The eastern influence,Today in Milwaukee more

Sep 14, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

