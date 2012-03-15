Accidental Genius
Haitian Art Collection Comes to Light at the MAM
<!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <o:OfficeDocumentSettings> <o:AllowPNG/> </o:OfficeDocumentSettings> </xml><![endif]--><!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <w:WordDocument> <w:Zoom>0</w:Zoom> <w:TrackMoves>false</w:TrackMoves> <w:TrackFormatting/> <w:Pu.. more
Mar 15, 2012 5:37 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Boris and Doris On the Town
Buzzed About Art: The city's art world is abuzz with the priceless donation of Anthony Petullo's prestigious 312-piece outsider art collection to the Milwaukee Art Museum. At the President's Circle opening, MAM head Dan Keegan... more
Feb 23, 2012 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Outsiders Inside 'Accidental Genius' at Milwaukee Art Museum
Artists, by their nature, tend to operate on the borders of social conventions, and often outside the boundaries of established artistic practices. On the edge of contemporary interest in art today are the “self-taught” artists being sho... more
Feb 22, 2012 12:00 AM Curtis L. Carter Visual Arts
Decibully w/ Early Day Miners @ Mad Planet
Early Day Miners picked up where they’d started in 2000.Their first release, Placer Placer Found ,Concert Reviews more
Sep 21, 2009 12:00 AM Erin Wolf Concert Reviews