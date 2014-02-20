Acorn
Walker Chief of Staff Nardelli Sent an Obama/Acorn Email Too
Buzzfeed dug up one choice email forwarded by Walker’s former chiefof staff, Tom Nardelli: “THE NIGHTMARE … ‘I can handle being a black, disabled, one armed, drug-addicted Jewish homosexual … but please, oh dear God, don’t make me a Democrat.’ .. more
Feb 20, 2014 4:06 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Rindfleisch to Campaign: You Guys Are in the Drivers Seat
In August 2010, the Walker team (both campaign andcounty aides) were freaking out about tragedies at the Milwaukee BehavioralHealth Complex. In their secret emails, Walker’s campaign staff washelping to craft Walker’s “official” responses .. more
Feb 19, 2014 10:48 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Duet for One
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s Duet for One is based in part on the life of renowned cellist Jacqueline du Pré, whose successful career was cut short when she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis at age 28. She lived another 14 years more
Feb 28, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Tripoli Shrine Circus
The Tripoli Shriners of Milwaukee have made a name for themselves through their community service and support of the Shriners’ Hospital for Children, but to many they’re best known for their local circus, which finishes its four-day stay more
Feb 28, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Barrett's R-Rated Budget
The ink on the state’s biennial budget is barely dry and we’re already talking about the 2010 budgets for the county and city. Milwaukee County Executive Scott Walker had his department heads deliver their shocking news without much of a heads up .. more
Jul 16, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Fighting the Spread of Democracy
Taking Liberties Fighting the Spread of Democracy B Y J O E L M C N A L L Y One of the Bush administration’s covers for going to war in Iraq to provide billions of dollars in no-bid contracts for Halliburton and other co,Taking Liberti... more
Oct 8, 2008 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties