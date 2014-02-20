RSS

Acorn

walker_doe-1.jpg.jpe

Buzzfeed dug up one choice email forwarded by Walker’s former chiefof staff, Tom Nardelli: “THE NIGHTMARE … ‘I can handle being a black, disabled, one armed, drug-addicted Jewish homosexual … but please, oh dear God, don’t make me a Democrat.’ .. more

Feb 20, 2014 4:06 PM Daily Dose

walker_doe-1.jpg.jpe

In August 2010, the Walker team (both campaign andcounty aides) were freaking out about tragedies at the Milwaukee BehavioralHealth Complex. In their secret emails, Walker’s campaign staff washelping to craft Walker’s “official” responses .. more

Feb 19, 2014 10:48 PM Daily Dose

blogimage9999.jpe

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s Duet for One is based in part on the life of renowned cellist Jacqueline du Pré, whose successful career was cut short when she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis at age 28. She lived another 14 years more

Feb 28, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage10001.jpe

The Tripoli Shriners of Milwaukee have made a name for themselves through their community service and support of the Shriners’ Hospital for Children, but to many they’re best known for their local circus, which finishes its four-day stay more

Feb 28, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The ink on the state’s biennial budget is barely dry and we’re already talking about the 2010 budgets for the county and city. Milwaukee County Executive Scott Walker had his department heads deliver their shocking news without much of a heads up .. more

Jul 16, 2009 4:00 AM Daily Dose

Taking Liberties Fighting the Spread of Democracy B Y J O E L M C N A L L Y One of the Bush administration’s covers for going to war in Iraq to provide billions of dollars in no-bid contracts for Halliburton and other co,Taking Liberti... more

Oct 8, 2008 12:00 AM Taking Liberties

SOCIAL UPDATES