Adam Driver
Film Clips: Aug. 17, 2017
In The Hitman’s Bodyguard, professional hitman Kincaid (Samuel L. Jackson) and ace bodyguard Bryce (Ryan Reynolds) are longtime enemies until Kincaid agrees to turn state’s evidence, and Bryce is assigned to guard the man who, as the latter... more
Aug 15, 2017 2:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff Film Clips
What's Coming to the Multiplex This Summer?
An overview of movies scheduled for release in the summer of 2017. more
May 23, 2017 3:07 PM Daniel Barnes Film Reviews
A Week in the Life of Paterson
Paterson wakes up everymorning, more or less at the same time, and on weekdays walks to his job as busdriver in a city whose name he shares, Paterson, New Jersey. Twins areeverywhere in this film—on the park bench he passes .. more
Feb 22, 2017 2:00 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Martin Scorsese Ponders the 'Silence' of God
Epic in dimension yet intensely personal, Martin Scorsese’s Silence is suffused with Roman Catholic martyrology in its images of Japanese Christians tortured, crucified or burned alive for their faith. more
Jan 24, 2017 3:32 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
While GenX Was Young
When the new millennium began, all eyes were on Generation X as the avatars of thefuture. That was 15 years ago. Since then, a new generation, the Millennials,climbed into their twenties, relegating GenXers to yesterday’s news and theonset of m.. more
Apr 3, 2015 6:30 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
The Bad Plus
The acoustic New York jazz trio The Bad Plus earned crossover attention for their deconstructed covers of unlikely rock songs, most famously Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” but that attention has too often overshadowed their reputat more
Jan 9, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Dave Matthews Band w/ Zac Brown Band
The Dave Matthews Band responded to the tragic death of saxophonist LeRoi Moore, long a defining part of the group’s sound, with 2009’s Big Whiskey & the GrooGrux King , a stark record that excises any hint of pop gloss from their more
Jul 4, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee