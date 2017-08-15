Adam Driver

RSS

In The Hitman’s Bodyguard, professional hitman Kincaid (Samuel L. Jackson) and ace bodyguard Bryce (Ryan Reynolds) are longtime enemies until Kincaid agrees to turn state’s evidence, and Bryce is assigned to guard the man who, as the latter... more

Aug 15, 2017 2:50 PM Film Clips

An overview of movies scheduled for release in the summer of 2017. more

May 23, 2017 3:07 PM Film Reviews

Paterson wakes up everymorning, more or less at the same time, and on weekdays walks to his job as busdriver in a city whose name he shares, Paterson, New Jersey. Twins areeverywhere in this film—on the park bench he passes .. more

Feb 22, 2017 2:00 PM I Hate Hollywood

Epic in dimension yet intensely personal, Martin Scorsese’s Silence is suffused with Roman Catholic martyrology in its images of Japanese Christians tortured, crucified or burned alive for their faith. more

Jan 24, 2017 3:32 PM Film Reviews

Photo by Jon Pack, Courtesy of A24

When the new millennium began, all eyes were on Generation X as the avatars of thefuture. That was 15 years ago. Since then, a new generation, the Millennials,climbed into their twenties, relegating GenXers to yesterday’s news and theonset of m.. more

Apr 3, 2015 6:30 PM I Hate Hollywood

The acoustic New York jazz trio The Bad Plus earned crossover attention for their deconstructed covers of unlikely rock songs, most famously Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” but that attention has too often overshadowed their reputat more

Jan 9, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The Dave Matthews Band responded to the tragic death of saxophonist LeRoi Moore, long a defining part of the group’s sound, with 2009’s Big Whiskey & the GrooGrux King , a stark record that excises any hint of pop gloss from their more

Jul 4, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

