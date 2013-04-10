RSS
Adam Gilmore
Mortgage Freeman’s Proggy Grab Bag
Though it will always claim a diehard following, prog-rock remains one of music’s most maligned genres, dismissed by rock purists who reflexively turn up their noses at any composition that smacks of overwork or indulgence. more
Apr 10, 2013 12:13 AM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Bye Bye Liver Milwaukee
The Comedysportz Garage feels kind of like a cross between a traditional comedy club and high school prom. It's a large space. People sit scattered about at various tables drinking. Vintage ‘80's pop plays through a rather nice sound system. It'.. more
Feb 7, 2011 2:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
