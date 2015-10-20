Addams Family
A Richly Moody ‘Addams Family’
With The Addams Family, Sunset Playhouse conjures a moody musical theater manifestation of characters best known from the ’60s TV series. Zachary Dean radiates endearing warmth in a pleasantly musical mutation of Jackie Coogan’s Uncle Feste... more
Oct 20, 2015 10:31 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater 1 Comments
Auditions for 'The Addams Family'
The Sunset Playhouse in Elm Grove will be staging a production of The Addams Family musical this coming October. The venerable community theater is looking to cast for its production at the end of the summer.This is a musical comedy that manages.. more
May 27, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Christie’s Suspense Stands the Test of Time
Sunset Playhouse opens its season with Agatha Christie’s enduring classic, The Mousetrap. Running continuously since its 1952 debut, this grandmother of all modern murder mysteries more
Sep 17, 2014 5:59 PM Selena Milewski Theater
An Addams Family Up Close With Theatre Unchained
TheWisconsin Premiere of The Addams Family Musical is a sparklinglysharp and intimate evening of musical theater. Theatre Unchained managesto pack quite a lot of production into its tiny space with the darkly comedicmusical theatre tribute to .. more
Sep 17, 2014 9:22 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Youngblood Theatre Driven to ‘Arson’
This week, Youngblood Theatre Company debuts a feature-length drama by resident playwright Benjamin James Wilson. Drive Me to Arson is Wilson’s second play for Youngblood. Last year, the theater company debuted Wilson’s God Bridge, a journe... more
Jul 21, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Queensryche
Queensryche were never the most popular of the 1980s hair-metal bands, but they emerged from the heyday of heavy metal with a prestige many of their contemporaries lost (or never had in the first place), thanks to their political more
Apr 27, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee