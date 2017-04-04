Adebisi
Milwaukee Rapper Blax Gets Political on 'Be Well'
Former Fresh Cut Collective rapper Blax talks about his new record, Milwaukee’s reenergized rap scene, and teaming up with Coo Coo Cal. more
Apr 4, 2017 3:11 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Fresh Cut Collective's Live Hip-Hop
Fresh Cut Collective took their time when they began recording their new album last fall, precisely tracking... more
Mar 28, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Adebisi Drops "The Blaxploitation" Mixtape from New York
After a rough summer that found him struggling with continued conflicts in his band, Fresh Cut Collective, and being fired from his day job at Alterra Coffee, Milwaukee rapper Adebisi moved to New York on a whim last August. "I was struggling in M.. more
Apr 13, 2011 3:39 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Adebisi Partners with Mz Stylez for 80's Babies Mixtape
Mar 19, 2010 11:10 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Will the New MPS Advisory Council Have an Impact?
Now that the mayor, governor andoutgoing and incoming state superintendents of public ins Shepherd, ,News Features more
Jun 3, 2009 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
Catesby, Audubon, and the Discovery of a New World
The Milwaukee Art Museum tapped its own collection for its latest exhibition, “Catesby, Audubon, and the Discovery of a New World,” culling 60 rare prints from naturalists like John James Audubo,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 5, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments