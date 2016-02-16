Afscme
Abele Ignores Federal Order on African American Workers
Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele has been trying to win over African American voters on the campaign trail, although a complaint from a long-time county employee says he isn’t abiding by a federal court order to address the county’s h... more
Feb 16, 2016 3:35 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 6 Comments
Walker’s Act 10 Is Wreaking Havoc in the Workplace
Most Wisconsinites know that Gov. Scott Walker’s controversial Act 10 increased the amount of wages that public employees must contribute to their health insurance and pensions. But Act 10 also radically altered protections for public emplo... more
Apr 21, 2015 9:09 PM Lisa Kaiser Expresso 48 Comments
County Pensioners Still in Limbo
Five months after being warned that their pension payouts were in legal limbo and needed to be paid back to the county, Milwaukee County retirees are no closer to more
Sep 10, 2014 2:35 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
Exclusive: Milwaukee County Zoo Food, Catering and Retail Concessions May Be Privatized
With no public discussion, the Milwaukee County Zoo offered a request for proposals (RFP) to operate and manage its lucrative food service, catering and retail operations more
Aug 20, 2014 1:18 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
Support the Solidarity Singers
Gov. Scott Walker andhis new capitol police chief may not like them, but the Solidarity Singersdeserve your support. They’ve been gathering each weekday in the Capitol (youknow, the People’s House, the one that Walker would like to sell off to .. more
Sep 17, 2013 4:16 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Did Milwaukee County Blow Its Furlough Case?
More than a year after Gov. Scott Walker stepped down as Milwaukee County executive, the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors is still trying to clean up his multimillion-dollar budget mess. And, ironically, Walker's own Act 10, which gut... more
Apr 4, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 8 Comments
Letter to AG Holder: Investigate Scott Walker
Mar 10, 2011 8:06 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Scott Walker’s 2010 Budget Not in “Good Faith”
Well, this seems like a no-brainer. Anyone following the long, sad saga of Milwaukee County Executive Scott Walker’s 2010 budget knew that it was a sham. Walker had included $32 million of wage and benefits concessions that had nev.. more
Oct 28, 2010 7:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Breaking: Walker Orders Four More Furlough Days for Represented Workers
Sep 1, 2010 2:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
More Fallout from the Bad County Budget
Mar 3, 2010 7:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
County Approves Walker’s Plan to Hike Unpaid Furlough Days from 12 to 22
Feb 25, 2010 7:43 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
The RZA’s ‘Tao of Wu’ Explores Faith and Practice
So imagine mysurprise when I stumbled upon the book TheTao of Wu. The author? Founder, p The Tao of Wu ,Books more
Jan 19, 2010 12:00 AM Kenya C. Evans Books 1 Comments
Jan Lievens: Out of Rembrandt’s Shadow
The Milwaukee Art Museum pays tribute a largely overlooked Dutch master with its exhibit “Jan Lievens: Out of Rembrandt’s Shadow.” A contemporary of Rembrandt van Rijn, Lievens has featured as little more than a footnote beneath the name more
May 20, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 3 Comments
Blue Note 7
With a punchy, horn-filled lineup that mirrors those of the classic Blue Note sessions, pianist Bill Charlap leads a septet of players for this tour behind the 70th anniversary of the record label, perhaps the most influential in the histor... more
Mar 28, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Headlights
Headlights, a Chicago indie-pop quintet featuring Decibully’s Nick Sanborn, tops a 10 p.m. bill at Stonefly tonight that also features two of Milwaukee’s most fun live bands: John The Savage, whose megaphone- and trumpet-assisted live shows... more
Mar 11, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 4 Comments
Pigs on Ice
Though they’re clearly influenced by the Jesus Lizard and other seminal acts from Touch and Go’s back catalog, Milwaukee’s Pigs on Ice play their tightly wound punk and post-punk with a th,Today in Milwaukee more
Dec 26, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
It's A Wonderful Life
Though the parts about a failing band may ring a little bit too close to home during these It’s A Wonderful Life ,Today in Milwaukee more
Dec 24, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments
Dial M For Murder
Based on a play and also paced like one, Dial M For Murder is perhaps the most talky of Al Dial M For Murder ,Today in Milwaukee more
Nov 10, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Update: County Union Agreements Voted Down
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose