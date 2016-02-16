RSS

Afscme

politifact-photos-abelephoto.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele has been trying to win over African American voters on the campaign trail, although a complaint from a long-time county employee says he isn’t abiding by a federal court order to address the county’s h... more

Feb 16, 2016 3:35 PM News Features 6 Comments

news_act10.jpg.jpe

Most Wisconsinites know that Gov. Scott Walker’s controversial Act 10 increased the amount of wages that public employees must contribute to their health insurance and pensions. But Act 10 also radically altered protections for public emplo... more

Apr 21, 2015 9:09 PM Expresso 48 Comments

transportation-meeting.jpg.jpe

Five months after being warned that their pension payouts were in legal limbo and needed to be paid back to the county, Milwaukee County retirees are no closer to more

Sep 10, 2014 2:35 AM News Features 1 Comments

110884-004-b66f21e4.jpg.jpe

With no public discussion, the Milwaukee County Zoo offered a request for proposals (RFP) to operate and manage its lucrative food service, catering and retail operations more

Aug 20, 2014 1:18 AM News Features 1 Comments

wisconsin_state_capitol.jpg.jpe

Gov. Scott Walker andhis new capitol police chief may not like them, but the Solidarity Singersdeserve your support. They’ve been gathering each weekday in the Capitol (youknow, the People’s House, the one that Walker would like to sell off to .. more

Sep 17, 2013 4:16 PM Daily Dose

blogimage18283.jpe

More than a year after Gov. Scott Walker stepped down as Milwaukee County executive, the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors is still trying to clean up his multimillion-dollar budget mess. And, ironically, Walker's own Act 10, which gut... more

Apr 4, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 8 Comments

blogimage6600.jpe

Mar 10, 2011 8:06 PM Daily Dose

blogimage5995.jpe

Well, this seems like a no-brainer. Anyone following the long, sad saga of Milwaukee County Executive Scott Walker’s 2010 budget knew that it was a sham. Walker had included $32 million of wage and benefits concessions that had nev.. more

Oct 28, 2010 7:03 PM Daily Dose

blogimage5778.jpe

Sep 1, 2010 2:42 PM Daily Dose

blogimage4986.jpe

Mar 3, 2010 7:12 PM Daily Dose

blogimage4961.jpe

Feb 25, 2010 7:43 PM Daily Dose

blogimage9553.jpe

So imagine mysurprise when I stumbled upon the book TheTao of Wu. The author? Founder, p The Tao of Wu ,Books more

Jan 19, 2010 12:00 AM Books 1 Comments

blogimage6600.jpe

The Milwaukee Art Museum pays tribute a largely overlooked Dutch master with its exhibit “Jan Lievens: Out of Rembrandt’s Shadow.” A contemporary of Rembrandt van Rijn, Lievens has featured as little more than a footnote beneath the name more

May 20, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 3 Comments

blogimage5995.jpe

With a punchy, horn-filled lineup that mirrors those of the classic Blue Note sessions, pianist Bill Charlap leads a septet of players for this tour behind the 70th anniversary of the record label, perhaps the most influential in the histor... more

Mar 28, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage5778.jpe

Headlights, a Chicago indie-pop quintet featuring Decibully’s Nick Sanborn, tops a 10 p.m. bill at Stonefly tonight that also features two of Milwaukee’s most fun live bands: John The Savage, whose megaphone- and trumpet-assisted live shows... more

Mar 11, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 4 Comments

blogimage4986.jpe

Though they’re clearly influenced by the Jesus Lizard and other seminal acts from Touch and Go’s back catalog, Milwaukee’s Pigs on Ice play their tightly wound punk and post-punk with a th,Today in Milwaukee more

Dec 26, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage4961.jpe

Though the parts about a failing band may ring a little bit too close to home during these It’s A Wonderful Life ,Today in Milwaukee more

Dec 24, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments

blogimage4431.jpe

Based on a play and also paced like one, Dial M For Murder is perhaps the most talky of Al Dial M For Murder ,Today in Milwaukee more

Nov 10, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Daily Dose

SOCIAL UPDATES