Aimee Mann

Arte Para Todos brings an incredible four-night lineup of local music to five neighborhoods, while Marc Maron and The xx prepare to return to Milwaukee. more

Apr 25, 2017 1:15 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Photo credit: Benjamin Wick

Last month NPR's weekly trivia and word game show "Ask Me Another" swung through Milwaukee to record an episode at the Pabst Theater. The episode turned out to be a Milwaukee-centric affair, with questions inspired by "Happy Days" and the show's i.. more

May 8, 2014 7:00 PM Around MKE

Turns out you're not the only one who thinks the Bronze Fonz just doesn't look quite right. Ted Leo and Aimee Mann thought the same thing when they encountered the statue before their show at the Pabst Theater last fall."Walking along Milwaukee's .. more

Jan 24, 2014 5:00 PM On Music

CJ Foeckler

Aimee Mann’s current tour is in support of her new album, Charmer. She started her set at the Pabst Theater showcasing three tracks from Charmer, “Disappeared,” “Gumby,” and “Labrador, and most of the other songs more

Nov 12, 2012 1:38 PM Concert Reviews

In what may be remembered as one of the most fruitful breakups of all time, DeYarmond Edison's Justin Vernon went on to record solo as Bon Iver following the Eau Claire band's... more

Aug 28, 2012 12:00 AM Music Feature

Singer-songwriter Aimee Mann and her band will play the Pabst Theater on Sunday, Nov. 11, the venue announced today. Reserved seat-tickets are $29.50, or $25 for Pabst eMembers through a pre-sale that begins Wednesday, Aug. 8 at noon. Mann will ha.. more

Aug 3, 2012 2:15 PM On Music

Fortune Chinese Restaurant has two locations, each with two menus. The one in Hales Corners (5512 S. 108th St.) is the larger and nicer spot. (The other is located at 2945 S. 108th St., West Allis.) You will be handed an Americanized Chines... more

Mar 24, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview

It’s a safe bet that the Melismatics, a Minneapolis alt-rock band with tagged-teamed husband/wife vocals, spent a fair portion of their youth glued to the TV set, watching “120 Minutes.” The group’s latest album, 2009’s Ac more

Feb 19, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

This weekend, Next Act Theatre opens its production of Lee Blessing’s drama Going To St, Ives. It’s the story of a British ocular surgeon and the mother of an African dictator. The Next Act production features Milwaukee Rep resident actress Laura .. more

Jan 30, 2009 5:00 AM Theater

It was made official on Friday that Prince Fieldersigned a two-year, $18 million deal with the Brewers. The deal, worth$6.5 million in 2009 and $11.5 million in 2010, includes a $1 millionsigning bonus. Averaged out, the deal actually works o.. more

Jan 25, 2009 5:00 AM More Sports

Still best known for her moody contributions to the Magnolia soundtrack, Aimee Mann is a Magnolia ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jun 13, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

,This Week in Milwaukee more

Jun 11, 2008 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

