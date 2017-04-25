Aimee Mann
This Week in Milwaukee: April 27-May 3, 2017
Arte Para Todos brings an incredible four-night lineup of local music to five neighborhoods, while Marc Maron and The xx prepare to return to Milwaukee. more
Apr 25, 2017 1:15 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Stream The Milwaukee-Themed Episode of NPR's "Ask Me Another"
Last month NPR's weekly trivia and word game show "Ask Me Another" swung through Milwaukee to record an episode at the Pabst Theater. The episode turned out to be a Milwaukee-centric affair, with questions inspired by "Happy Days" and the show's i.. more
May 8, 2014 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE
Milwaukee Inspired Aimee Mann and Ted Leo To Start a Band, Write a Song Called "Milwaukee"
Turns out you're not the only one who thinks the Bronze Fonz just doesn't look quite right. Ted Leo and Aimee Mann thought the same thing when they encountered the statue before their show at the Pabst Theater last fall."Walking along Milwaukee's .. more
Jan 24, 2014 5:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Aimee Mann w/ Ted Leo @ The Pabst Theater
Aimee Mann’s current tour is in support of her new album, Charmer. She started her set at the Pabst Theater showcasing three tracks from Charmer, “Disappeared,” “Gumby,” and “Labrador, and most of the other songs more
Nov 12, 2012 1:38 PM Tea Krulos Concert Reviews
Field Report's Moment
In what may be remembered as one of the most fruitful breakups of all time, DeYarmond Edison's Justin Vernon went on to record solo as Bon Iver following the Eau Claire band's... more
Aug 28, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Aimee Mann Will Play the Pabst on Nov. 11
Singer-songwriter Aimee Mann and her band will play the Pabst Theater on Sunday, Nov. 11, the venue announced today. Reserved seat-tickets are $29.50, or $25 for Pabst eMembers through a pre-sale that begins Wednesday, Aug. 8 at noon. Mann will ha.. more
Aug 3, 2012 2:15 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Go Authentic at Fortune Chinese Restaurant
Fortune Chinese Restaurant has two locations, each with two menus. The one in Hales Corners (5512 S. 108th St.) is the larger and nicer spot. (The other is located at 2945 S. 108th St., West Allis.) You will be handed an Americanized Chines... more
Mar 24, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Melismatics w/ Disaster March and Revolush
It’s a safe bet that the Melismatics, a Minneapolis alt-rock band with tagged-teamed husband/wife vocals, spent a fair portion of their youth glued to the TV set, watching “120 Minutes.” The group’s latest album, 2009’s Ac more
Feb 19, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Big Picture/Small Space: Next Act's GOING TO ST. IVES pt. 1
This weekend, Next Act Theatre opens its production of Lee Blessing’s drama Going To St, Ives. It’s the story of a British ocular surgeon and the mother of an African dictator. The Next Act production features Milwaukee Rep resident actress Laura .. more
Jan 30, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Prince Fielder: Why His Signing Benefits the Milwaukee Brewers A
It was made official on Friday that Prince Fieldersigned a two-year, $18 million deal with the Brewers. The deal, worth$6.5 million in 2009 and $11.5 million in 2010, includes a $1 millionsigning bonus. Averaged out, the deal actually works o.. more
Jan 25, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Aimee Mann
Still best known for her moody contributions to the Magnolia soundtrack, Aimee Mann is a
Jun 13, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Jun. 12 - Jun. 18
Jun 11, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee