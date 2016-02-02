RSS

Aishah Rahman

Photo by Ross Zetner/ Bronzeville Arts Ensemble

Bronzeville Arts Ensemble and Theatre LILA’s production of The Mojo and the Sayso is an astute and timely masterpiece. Inspired by the 1974 shooting of a black 10-year-old by a police officer who allegedly mistook him for a burglar, Aishah ... more

Feb 2, 2016 4:44 PM Theater

Somewhere in the late ’80s, playwright Aishah Rahman developed a script that resonates with a  tragically persistent theme in today’s headlines. The Mojo and the Sayso was inspired by the 1973 killing of a ten-year-old-boy by New York City p.. more

Jan 25, 2016 12:00 AM Theater

twilightweb.jpg.jpe

Next Act Theatre presents the Milwaukee premiere of Anna Deavere Smith’s documentary play Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992. This Tony Award-nominated production is based on Deavere Smith’s hundreds of interviews with people who witnessed or expe... more

Jan 19, 2016 5:17 PM Theater

With a slim 18-15 advantage in the state Senate, Democrats are working to hold onto the seat held by state Sen. John Lehman in Racine County. Lehman, a member of the budget-writing Joint Finance Committee and the chair of the Senate Educati... more

Oct 6, 2010 12:00 AM News Features

