Alan Ladd
Gatsby in 3D
The Great Gatsby is among the greatest of great American novels, but Hollywood has had a hard time transferring the story to the screen. The first try, a 1926 silent, is listed as lost. The 1949 Gatsby with Alan Ladd and Shelley more
May 7, 2013 8:55 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
The Man in the Net
Alan Ladd returns home to a nightmare in The Man in the Net (1959), an obscure, compelling psychological thriller just out on DVD. Ladd plays a frustrated painter who moved to a gossipy, disapproving small town to get his sexy but troubled wife.. more
Jul 5, 2011 1:55 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Gufs
Summerfest without a concert from local alternative-rockers The Gufs is like Christmas without trees, presents or fruitcake. So here it is, tonight on the U.S. Cellular Connection Stage, the requisite Summerfest concert from these area favo... more
Jun 29, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee