Album
Joseph Huber: The Suffering Stage
The sorrow most associated with country and bluegrass is more often derived from romantic heartbreak and sentimentality than the sadness Joseph Huber proffers on The Suffering Stage. more
Jul 3, 2017 3:23 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Jupiter In Velvet: In2 the Arms of Love (Free 2b Free Records)
The amalgam of ’70s Anglo glitter and ’80s Goth by Milwaukee’s one-man band Jupiter In Velvet sounds vitally nostalgic on his fifth album, In2 the Arms of Love. more
Jun 6, 2017 2:25 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Thrillers: Break Free (Lights & Music Collective)
The indie- and alternative-learning contemporary R&B duo, Thrillers, constructed by Los Angeles-based Greg and Jeremy Pearson, have released their first album, Break Free. more
Apr 25, 2017 2:45 PM Jon Gilbertson Album Reviews
Ashland: Wildfire
The energetic male-female duo Ashland immediately demands your attention with the first notes of the leadoff track on Wildfire. By mixing pop arrangements with rock sensibilities and evergreen melodies, musician Aaron Wood and vocalist Asia... more
Apr 18, 2017 2:21 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Chris Head & The Honchos: Chicken Wire
On their second album, Chicken Wire, the Milwaukee trio Chris Head & Honchos progress along their take on rockin’ Americana. Singer/guitarist Head may be at his most compelling when there’s narrative tension in his lyrics, heightened by the... more
Mar 21, 2017 1:33 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Rocket Paloma: Rocket Paloma
The first Rocket Paloma EP, Great, found singer Joanna Kerner bemoaning lost love and kvetching about frenemies. On Rocket Paloma’s four songs she’s a cagier, more cryptic observer of the relational goings-on around her, and sounds as if sh... more
Mar 21, 2017 1:28 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Ken Schaphorst Big Band: How To Say Goodbye (JCA Recordings)
Ken Schaphorst Big Band’s newest, How to Say Goodbye, is as enthusiastic as it is moving. This album pays tribute to some of Schaphorst’s greatest influences—as well as his late grandmother. Each of the 10 tracks takes listeners to a specif... more
Mar 14, 2017 1:54 PM Joe Micholic Album Reviews
Kyle Feerick: Heart
Milwaukee’s Kyle Feerick identifies the music on his second album, Heart, as folk rock, but if that’s the case, the music ain’t what it used to be. Feerick’s tenor singing tops an assortment of acoustic goings-on indebted to folk, but with ... more
Mar 14, 2017 1:29 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Zucchero: Black Cat (Wrasse Records)
With the exception of several ’70s progressive rock bands that caught the ears of prog fans, Italian rock has been a local phenomenon. Italy’s Zucchero has sold millions of discs around the world, and collaborated with the likes of Eric Cla... more
Mar 7, 2017 2:45 PM Morton Shlabotnik Album Reviews
Alsarah & The Nubatones: Manara (Wonderwheel Recordings)
On Alsarah and The Nubatones’ sophomore album, Manara, traditional East African instrumentation mixes together with an electronic pulse to formulate a full, stimulating sound. more
Feb 21, 2017 2:54 PM Joe Micholic Album Reviews
R. Mutt: The Dash
Rare is the musical classicist who can inhabit a genre without coming off as a revivalist. On his third album, The Dash, Milwaukee’s R. Mutt achieves that sort of classicism when it comes to classic rock. more
Feb 21, 2017 2:43 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Amira Medunjanin: Damar
Two years in the making, Bosnian singer Amira Medunjanin’s Damar is a powerful album full of emotion and relatable themes such as longing, sorrow and hope. Even if one does not understand the language, the passion and sentiment is felt thro... more
Feb 7, 2017 3:09 PM Angelika Villafuerte Album Reviews
Brian Dickinson Quintet: The Rhythm Method (Addo Records)
Canadian pianist Brian Dickinson has been a prolific recording artist. On his 11th album, The Rhythm Method recorded by the Brian Dickinson Quintet, the music is original but much of it is obviously dedicated to the artists that inspired hi... more
Feb 7, 2017 3:05 PM Morton Shlabotnik Album Reviews
Home Movies/Out on Digital: February 2, 2017
Arcade Fire: The Reflektor Tapes With The Reflektor Tapes, director Kahlil Joseph successfully shattered the clichés of band-concert documentaries. The Reflektor Tapes is a collage of images and s,Home Movies / Out On Digital more
Jan 31, 2017 3:27 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Edenbridge: The Great Momentum (Steamhammer/SPV)
Austria’s Edenbridge released its debut album, Sunrise in Eden, in 2000 among a slew of similar female-fronted symphonic metal bands. Many have come and gone, but Edenbridge—still led by angelic vocalist Sabine Edelsbacher and mononymous mu... more
Jan 31, 2017 2:35 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
The Grateful Dead: 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition (Rhino)
The Grateful Dead’s eponymous debut, released half a century ago, was a good first effort from a band that was little known outside its hometown of San Francisco. The Grateful Dead: 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition includes that LP plus a se... more
Jan 31, 2017 2:24 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Magnum: The Valley of Tears: The Ballads (Steamhammer/SPV)
Magnum’s The Valley of Tears: The Ballads is an ideal album for mid-winter introspection. Melodically, lyrically and structurally, these 10 remastered, partially remixed or even re-recorded songs provide an overview of Magnum’s gentler side... more
Jan 24, 2017 1:57 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
The Zach Pietrini Band: Holding Onto Ghosts
The impression given by Milwaukee Americana singer-songwriter Zach Pietrini in his social-media presence is of a well-adjusted, cheerful husband and father. The release of his fifth album, Holding Onto Ghosts, evidences an ability to write ... more
Jan 24, 2017 1:45 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews 1 Comments
Ghost Iris: Blind World (Long Branch Records)
On Blind World, the second album by Danish metal band Ghost Iris, songs such as “Save Yourself” and “Pinnacle” mix clean and extreme vocals with catchy arrangements, tricky riffs and elements of funk and tech metal to create an invigo... more
Jan 17, 2017 3:02 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Tyne Darling: These Ghosts
Mostly staying low in the mix, the shimmers and squalls of manipulated feedback coursing throughout Tyne Darling’s These Ghosts act like an ongoing commentary on the forlorn tableaux sung by someone who could claim victory in a Tom Petty im... more
Jan 17, 2017 2:57 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews