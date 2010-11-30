RSS

Alderman Bob Donovan

blogimage6116.jpe

As the co-host of WMSE's Tuesday night hip-hop program "Mad Kids," DJ Kid Cut Up is reputed as one of Milwaukee's preeminent rap DJs, but on his new mix he steps away from hip-hop to display his breadth. Culled from bits of his summer sets and ne.. more

Nov 30, 2010 8:31 PM On Music

Afterthe blood baths Republicans have endured in recent elections, it’s nosurprise Wisconsin State Journal ,Expresso more

May 13, 2009 12:00 AM Expresso 1 Comments

Whenever politicians try to pass themselvesoff as art critics, intelligent citizens have Mona Lisa ,Taking Liberties more

Apr 8, 2009 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 1 Comments

blogimage3091.jpe

Almost 90% of women use or have used birth control, yet the Bush administration wants t Milwaukee Journal Sentinel ,Expresso more

Jul 30, 2008 12:00 AM Expresso 2 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES