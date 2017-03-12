RSS

Alec Lachman

17190591_635370473317390_7789547093903044338_n.jpg.jpe

Over the years, I’ve seen some really talented high school students in professional local theater productions. Whether it’s First Stage or some other company or in some rare cases an actual high school production that I’m seeing, there’s always so.. more

Mar 12, 2017 11:00 AM Theater

16681816_10206600872339502_7857392270839396861_n.jpg.jpe

Photo by Terry Clark Bauman

There's a simple synth score playing before Voices Found Repertory's staging of Shakespeare's Richard III . Clean, primal tones evoke a feeling of intensity in a cozy space. It's a fitting intro for an intimate, little staging of high drama that.. more

Feb 10, 2017 3:02 PM Theater

theatrereview_sunset_a_(bygeorgekatsekesjr).jpg.jpe

Photo By George Katsekes Jr.

Sunset Playhouse of Elm Grove brings Marc Camoletti’s farce, Boeing Boeing, to the stage in June with a fun production featuring some enjoyable performances. Alec Lachman is charming as Bernard, and Josh Scheibe provides textured contrast t... more

Jun 7, 2016 3:46 PM Theater

boeing-boeing_ft_image.jpg.jpe

The Sunset Playhouse opens a staging of the classic farce Boeing, Boeing this week. The show’s got a really talented and attractive cast. Alec Lachman stars as a man trying to date multiple women at once without any of them knowing a.. more

May 24, 2016 11:00 AM Theater 1 Comments

theatrereview_uwm_a_(bylisafadden).jpg.jpe

Photo by Lisa Fadden

UW-Milwaukee Theatre crafted a shadowy, one-weekend-only, contemporary production of William Shakespeare’s tragedy, Macbeth. more

Oct 27, 2015 9:34 PM Theater

macbeth-copy.jpg.jpe

psoacal.uwm.edu

Oct 26, 2015 11:57 AM Theater

After the tragedy in Arizona, we are asking Wisconsin lawmakers, who will be introducing legislation to allow people to carry concealed weapons into restaurants and churches, to take a careful look at who, exactly, should be able to own gun... more

Jan 12, 2011 12:00 AM Expresso 17 Comments

blogimage13482.jpe

The enduring legacy of John Cage may well be less in the music he wrote than in the artists he inspired. One of the collaborators in the final years of his life, Margaret Leng Tan, is at the center of Saturday’s concert by Milwaukee’s world... more

Jan 5, 2011 12:00 AM A&E Feature

blogimage12785.jpe

The four Alien films are nicely collected on Blu-ray with tons of included special features. It may be overkill, but it's fun by the ton. The films can be viewed in their original theatrical formats or with an additional 15-40 minutes of fo... more

Nov 1, 2010 12:00 AM Home Movies

